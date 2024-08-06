Featuring in two short films and the show Deewani, Hunar Hale on why experienced actors are not finding quality work on TV

Hunar Hale

Listen to this article Hunar Hale: ‘Makers prefer newcomers for monetary reasons’ x 00:00

On her way to the première of her latest short film, The Beginning, Hunar Hale gets on a call with us to talk all things career. She has been part of the television industry for 14 years and has had a few successes, including Sasural Genda Phool (2010), Chhal—Sheh Aur Maat (2012), Thapki Pyar Ki (2015), and Patiala Babes (2018). But now, she admits the industry is changing. Newcomers are preferred, an actor’s social media following determines their standing, and seasoned artistes are transitioning to digital entertainment. So, where does Hale stand amid this shift? She talks about exploring short films, and fronting the TV show, Deewani, while hoping to make inroads into the web world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edited excerpts from the interview.

What is your short film, The Beginning, about?

It is about female genital mutilation, a practice that is prevalent among Bohra Muslims. Many cases have been reported because seven- or eight-year-old girls [are made to go through this]. They face a lot of trauma when it is not handled by experienced doctors. People have been imprisoned for practicing this mutilation in other countries, but in India, it is done secretly. When I became aware of this, I wanted to use my craft as an actor to [help] eradicate this practice. If even some people are enlightened because of this short film, it will be worthwhile.

Hunar Hale in The Beginning

How did you get into the psyche of the character?

I met girls [at the NGO that shelters them] and spoke to them [to understand their trauma.] It’s not easy to convey the pain of something you’ve not gone through. I learnt about their experience to [perform] authentically.

You have another short film, The Imam. Tell us about it.

Saba Mumtaz is a renowned writer-producer. The short film discusses why all the priests in temples, mosques, gurudwaras and churches are men. Why are women not the main Imam? Why is there discrimination? The film has won two awards in India.

So many acting opportunities have opened up since the OTT boom. Why haven’t we seen you on OTT?

I wanted to do something different from TV, but the content I was being offered on the web [required] me to be physically [explicit]. I was not too comfortable being bold on screen. If I had to do it with my husband [Mayank Gandhi], I was okay, but I couldn’t kiss someone else on screen. While I experimented with different subjects in these two short films, it didn’t [translate to opportunities] on the web.

Do you think the OTT boom has shaken the television industry?

With digital platforms coming up, it is good for an actor because they open a lot of avenues for work. Earlier, the options were limited, and one had to find work in limited channels. But now, there is a dearth of good actors. Makers prefer newcomers for logistics and monetary reasons. The dynamics of the industry has changed. I am adapting to the changes. That’s why I have gaps between projects; sometimes, they are long, and at other times, it is extremely short.

Do you think the makers are looking for talent or popularity when they are casting?

Sometimes I think popularity is important, and at other times, casting the right actor is more important. [Regardless] having good actors to hold the story is crucial. No show can run only with the main lead. If the lead is not backed by a good antagonist, good supporting cast or a parallel lead, it will not work. Every producer has their own requirement. Having said that, today it is a fact that the number of followers you have is a criterion.

What drew you to the TV show, Deewani?

I came on board because Pearl ma’am [Grey, producer] was attached to it. She has always produced brilliant shows. So, I had complete trust in the writers and I knew the story would be great.

Do you think out of sight is better than being in constant view?

I’m confused about this because some people tell me it’s good that I’m coming back after a long time. Then there are others who ask me why I have taken so long to return to screens. They said, ‘Why do you want to wait for something prominent? Why don’t you take up whatever is coming your way?’

Despite doing a couple of shows, nothing propelled you to the heights of your earlier shows. Why was that?

Patience is a virtue for any actor. To find a prominent role takes time.