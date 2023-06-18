'The Archies' teaser unveiled at Netflix's 'Tudum' event: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor bring alive Riverdale's beloved in India; watch

Netflix unveiled a new teaser for 'The Archies,' a coming-of-age, live action musical set in 1960s India based on the characters from the Archies comics and teenagers of Riverdale

'The Archies' cast, Pic/Zoya Akhtar's Instagram

‘The Archies' is a feature film adaptation of the ‘Archie’ comics, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The comics have enjoyed a wide readership on the Indian subcontinent, with several Gen-Ys and millennials growing up with the quintessential figures of Archie, Betty and Veronica.

The teaser, released during Netflix’s very own Comic-Con style event 'Tudum' in São Paulo, Brazil gives a few delicious glimpses into what the film offers. The film is set in 1964 in Riverdale, and the town is introduced through its railway sign which reads ‘Riverdale’ in the Devanagari script too (We can already see the attention to detail that has been put into the film to adapt it for Indian sensibilities, and we are here for it!)

On the sign, the town is described as a “hill station,” a term dating back to the British colonial period that refers to a town located at a higher elevation. One of the transport links servicing the hill stations are small mountain railway trains running on narrow gauge tracks, known affectionately in India as “toy trains” and the teaser opens with a shot of a toy train puffing into Riverdale station.

The camera takes us deeper into the quaint town, where the teaser reveals the iconic Pop Tate’s, a soda shop that Archie and his friends hang out at. We also see a familiar shot of a classic hamburger and milkshakes – the setting may have changed, but the food is just as good!

The rest of the teaser is a chaotic whirl promising a summer of rock n’ roll, boys and girls, friendship, heartbreak and rebellion – encapsulating the growing pains, tenderness (and drama!) of young adulthood. The action takes place amidst the Anglo-Indian community in a Ruskin Bond crossed with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel setting, and we can’t wait to see more!

Young actors Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina feature in the film’s cast. Other anticipatory debut performances include that of Khushi Kapoor (daughter of the late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor and sister of Janhvi Kapoor), Suhana Khan (theatre actress and superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter) Agastya Nanda, the grandson of renowned actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. A lot is at stake for not just the teenagers of Riverdale, but the but the next generation of Bollywood royalty.

At Tudum, held at Ibirapuera Park in São Paulo, Brazil, The Archies cast introduced the first look of the film and rocked and rolled to the song ‘Sunoh’ with over an audience of over 10000 cheering on ground and XX fans that had logged into the live stream virtually from across the world.

Revered filmmaker Zoya Akhtar who also helmed critically acclaimed films like Gully Boy and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara spoke about the Indian adaption –

"It's such a pleasure and an absolute honour to be asked to make the Indian adaptation of this very iconic comic. It's a huge part of my childhood. I've grown up reading it."

"It's very exciting to be able to take the characters and introduce them to a new generation, and at the same time, keep that nostalgia and the essence of the comic alive for people like me that grew up on it," the director said.