Zoya Akhtar talks about how the Indian adaptation of 'The Archies' is set in The Anglo-Indian Community

Updated on: 30 August,2022 06:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Pratiksha Mestry | pratiksha.mestry@mid-day.com

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti are all set and steadfast to narrate an Indian adaptation of the famous Archie Comics rooted in India

Zoya Akhtar talks about how the Indian adaptation of 'The Archies' is set in The Anglo-Indian Community

The Archies poster by PR


The Archies, a beloved comic, loved by all generations makes its way to India with Netflix and Zoya Akhtar & Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby on board. Based in the fictional town of Riverdale, the comic revolves around a few iconic characters who have repeatedly been re-narrated in different ways. This time around Zoya Akhtar & Reema Kagti are all set and steadfast to narrate an Indian adaptation of the famous Archie Comics rooted in India and cemented in the Anglo-Indian community.


Talking about the same, director Zoya Akhtar says “We needed a way to adapt it so that it retains its essence and is still rooted in India so we set it in the Anglo-Indian community. It has been super exciting because it is a comic book coming to life and it crossed with a community that is often not represented in the mainstream media”


The upcoming film ‘The Archies’ has a perfect cast of actors who keeps up with the young and charming energy of the character from the comic book.  The film is an out-and-out musical experience that also dives deep into the nostalgia surrounding love, friendship, and life. 

Starring Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina in key roles, The Archies is produced by Tiger Baby, Graphic India and Archie Comics and is directed by Zoya Akhtar, while Reema Kagti adapts the screenplay.

