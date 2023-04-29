From bringing tips from health experts for managing the most common issue of yeast infection women face, to highlighting the challenges classical dancers in India undergo with regards to tough competition from Bollywood dance items, we bring a perfect blend of stories for you to read on a Sunday afternoon

From fashion to health, there is something for everybody to read today. Photo Courtesy: Istock

Listen to this article A mix of health, fashion and culture, here is a weekly roundup for your Sunday reading x 00:00

Physical activity is essential to be fit and healthy. It also aids in production of happy hormones. Coupled with physical activity, the right kind of nutrition is also equally important. We have health and fitness expert explain how to stay fit by adopting the right fitness regime that will not just keep you healthy but also happy. Candida, an irritating fungal infection, is a common occurrence in women. If left untreated, it causes severe rashes. While many are aware about this infection, a lot of women choose to ignore it as a simple case of rash. We spoke to experts to explain the causes, prevention and tips to cure this infection.

The world of fashion is going gaga about accessories be it the trending dainty jewellery, sunglasses or bucket hats. To help you get on with the trends in the fashion world, we have stylist and fashion influencers who have listed top trending accessories you can try out along with styling tips to keep handy when accessorising your outfits. This week, besides looking at the importance of physical activity to stay fit, we also delved into the benefits of meditation. From boosting creativity, to balancing mood, and cultivating patience—there are a number of ways in which meditation aids our physical and emotional well-being. We spoke to a yoga expert to help beginners meditate the right way.



The past week, we also had something for art enthusiasts that they can still go visit at Mumbai’s Nehru Nehru Art Gallery. The art exhibition delves into visual chronologies and discursive binaries. Further, on the occasion of International Dance Day 2023 that is celebrated on April 29 every year, we spoke to classical dancers to understand the challenges they face to keep the Indian classical dance forms alive.



Here is the complete list of our top feature stories of the last week:

How can exercise make you happy





Holistic nutrition, integrative and lifestyle medicine expert Luke Coutinho on the role of diet, and the benefits of boosting your happy hormones through exercise. Photo Courtesy: iStock



Read More



Itch, burn and scratch on your lady bits? Here is all you need to know about candida infection





Candidiasis is a fungal infection caused by the yeast candida present in the human body. Medical experts shed light on the factors, and symptoms and share measures to combat yeast infection among women. Photo Courtesy: iStock



Read More



Y2K sunglasses to bucket hats, 8 trending accessories you must get your hands on





Level up your look with trending accessories that have caught the eye of fashionistas. Stylists and fashion experts share handy tips to choose the perfect accessory that will amp up your outfit and confidence. Photo Courtesy: iStock



Read More



How to meditate: 8 easy tips for beginners





Wellness experts share actionable tips to help you meditate, and develop an everyday practice to aid your holistic wellbeing. Photo Courtesy: iStock



Read More



How Mumbai artist Srushti Rao’s new exhibition at Nehru Art Gallery explores her fascination with time and space





In a chat with Mid-day Online, the artist, who is also a management professional, delves into her latest exhibition, 'Visual Chronologies and Discursive Binaries', and why the concepts of time and space intrigue her, and how it finds a place in her art. Photo Courtesy: Srushti Rao



Read More



International Dance Day 2023: Mumbai classical dancers dwell on the challenges amid the Bollywood dance craze





Every year, International Dance Day 2023 is celebrated on April 29. While Western dance forms and Bollywood numbers gain more popularity, three Mumbaikars dissect the challenges faced by Indian classical dance forms, and say why more needs to be done to promote them. Photo Courtesy: Aneri Sheth/Alka Lazmi/Rupali Desai



Read More

Also Read: An Ode to Womanhood: How Sutapa pays homage to invincible women through Odissi