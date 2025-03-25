Breaking News
Updated on: 25 March,2025 10:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Known for his chart-topping hits like ’SICKO MODE’, ‘Goosebumps’, ‘Highest in the room’ and ’FE!N’, Travis Scott has redefined modern hip-hop with his signature psychedelic beats and immersive stage productions

Travis Scott will be in India as a part of his Circus Maximus World Tour. Photo Courtesy: AFP

American rapper and singer-songwriter Travis Scott is set to perform in India on October 18 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi as part of his Circus Maximus World Tour, marking his explosive debut in the country.


Travis Scott’s India 2025 is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, in collaboration with global promoters Live Nation.


Known for his chart-topping hits like ’SICKO MODE’, ‘Goosebumps’, ‘Highest in the room’ and ’FE!N’, Travis Scott has redefined modern hip-hop with his signature psychedelic beats and immersive stage productions. His latest album, UTOPIA, shattered streaming records and solidified his place as one of the most influential artists of this generation.


 
 
 
 
 
As a part of his world tour, he will also be performing in Africa and Asia, during which he will perform in the Indian capital. While he starts his tour on October 11 in Johannesburg in South Africa, his next stop is India on October 18, before he travels to Seoul in South Korea to perform on October 25, and Saina, Hainan in China on November 1, and ends his tour in Tokyo in Japan on November 8. 

Stay tuned for all updates and information on the ticket sales for the India performance through BookMyShow Live.

delhi Music culture news Arts and culture indian music

