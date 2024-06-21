The study found that a significant 50 per cent of respondents in Chennai consider themselves 'serial binge-watchers', always on the lookout for their next multi-episode marathon

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Pixabay

Chennai is the undisputed binge-watching champion, according to a new survey, titled 'HomeScapes', by Godrej Interio, a home and office furniture business entity of Godrej & Boyce, which unveiled interesting insights into how residents in India's major cities unwind at home with city-specific trends in the survey.

The study found that a significant 50 per cent of respondents in Chennai consider themselves 'serial binge-watchers', always on the lookout for their next multi-episode marathon. This passion for streaming content echoes a 2014 report that highlighted Chennai's longstanding love affair with television, with residents dedicating considerably more time to watching TV compared to other metros. For them, home is the ultimate sanctuary for binge-watching marathons where watching up to 10 episodes in one go is not uncommon. The survey further also reveals that around 71 per cent of Chennaiites cherish ‘movie night’ as a beloved tradition that should be revived and passed on to future generations. This strong nostalgia underscores the city’s deep-rooted love for family entertainment.

Commenting on the trend Swapneel Nagarkar, senior vice president & business head, Godrej Interio, said, “The 'Homescapes' research highlights the profound emotional bond individuals share with their families and homes. As we delve into the insights from our 'HomeScapes' survey, it is observed that the way we unwind has evolved over the years. The survey highlights the pattern of individuals who binge watch across various cities in India. Observing this changing behaviour of our consumers, we at Godrej Interio recognise the importance of creating comfortable and functional spaces that cater to these evolving habits, ensuring homes remain the heart of entertainment and relaxation. This commitment to functionality goes beyond aesthetics. At Godrej Interio, we take pride in creating furniture that offers features tailored to complement the modern Indian lifestyle. Our furniture becomes an integral part of one's home and lifestyle, embodying both style and practicality. This knowledge allows us to design furniture that perfectly complements the modern lifestyle of our customers.”

Additionally, the survey highlights that Hyderabad follows closely where 34 per cent respondents identify themselves as binge-watchers at home and a significant 70 per cent of Hyderabad residents also support the revival of ‘movie night’. Contradictory to respondents from Chennai and Hyderabad, Mumbaikars have displayed a different pattern while less than half the respondents (47 per cent) agree on the importance of reviving ‘movie night’ and only 12 per cent consider themselves Serial ‘binge-watchers’. In contrast, Lucknow respondents exhibit a reversed trend where only 20 per cent are interested in reviving ‘movie night’ while 28 per cent embrace the persona of a serial binge-watcher, highlighting a distinctive entertainment preference.

The survey was conducted with 2,822 Indians living across 7 cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Lucknow.