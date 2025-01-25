Cigarettes After Sex Mumbai concert: Check time, travel hacks and essential guidelines

After their performance in Delhi on January 24, the American dream pop band will be playing in Mumbai on January 25, as Coldplay take the stage in Ahmedabad. While there is a lot of buzz around both bands performing, here's all you need to know about the concert here

Returning to India after their Lollapalooza India 2023 performance, the American dream pop band are on their X World Tour. Photo Courtesy: BookMyShow

As many Mumbaikars and Indians travel to Ahmedabad to witness Coldplay, many will be travelling to Bandra as Cigarettes After Sex are all set to perform in Mumbai, after performing in Delhi last night.

Returning to India after their Lollapalooza India 2023 performance, the American dream pop band are on their X World Tour, which comes on the back of the launch of their album X in 2024.

Produced by Laqshya Media Group, one of India’s largest independent marketing communications groups and curated by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, the band is performing in three cities. While Delhi was over last evening, Mumbai takes place today, followed by Bengaluru tomorrow.

For those who are still pondering over whether you should attend it, unfortunately, the tickets are already sold out.

If you are going to attend the concert, here's all you need to know:

Location

The performance will take place today on January 25 in Bandra East's Bandra Kurla Complex at the MMRDA R2 Grounds, which has been popularly hosting many live gigs over the years.

Time

It is best to come early if you want to avoid the crowd and get the best place to stand at the performance. The gates open at 6 pm and is the best time to enter the performance before the crowd comes in later.

Travel

Travelling to the venue is possible by many modes of public transport including local trains and autorickshaws. If you are taking the local train on the Western, Harbour or Trans-Harbour Railway line, stop at Bandra. If you are travelling on the Central Railway line, then get down at Dadar railway station and get down at Bandra, which is the next stop on the fast track and third stop on the slow line.

Since Bandra Kurla Complex is known to have traffic jams, the best way to travel there is by public transport because it is not only easier but also cheaper.

The easiest route is from Bandra East railway station where there are sharing autorickshaws available for Rs 30 or Rs 40. It is advisable to not pay anymore unless you want to take a private auto-rickshaw.

Don't forget to mention the landmark - MMRDA R2 Grounds.

On the way back, things may get difficult, as the auto-rickshaws usually charge anyway between Rs 60 - Rs 80 per person.

Getting your bands

Once you are there, head to the box office and pick up your bands from the Box Office between 6 pm and 7 pm.

The gates close at 7:30 pm and no entry will be allowed after that into the concert ground.

Avoid carrying any hazardous materials and big bags, or really any bags to avoid a hassle at the gates.