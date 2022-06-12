Fashion, food and Amby: Here’s a weekly round-up of mid-day.com’s top features

From Pride Month exclusives to monsoon specials, here’s a quick recap of Mid-day.com’s top features for the week covering fashion, culture and food

Mid-day file pic.

As monsoon hits the city of Mumbai, fashion experts and content creators tell us how Mumbaikars can plan their wardrobe to battle the struggle of commuting during rains. June is also the month of school reopening bringing the kids back to the classroom. As children get into a fixed routine, nutritionists help us understand what is mindful eating and how it can improve kids’ dietary habits and overall health.

As Pride Month celebrations begin, queer creators share their experiences of how brands indulge in tokenism and the need to shift the approach towards representation in its real terms for authentic inclusivity. In the wake of Ambassador’s revival reports, Mid-day Digital reached out to car enthusiasts in the city, who own the vintage car, to know about what are their views on the news.

For World Gin Day, we look at how gin culture is evolving in India through industry experts. In conversation with Japanese-Sri Lankan chef Darshan Munidasa, we decode the inclination of Indians towards Sri Lankan cuisine.

Slay it in the rains: Here’s how to plan your wardrobe for the Mumbai monsoon

It’s hard not to think about the struggle that comes with the monsoon hitting the city of Mumbai. While months of harsh summer had us waiting for the rains, the question of how to step out comfortably and not look disheveled lurks in the back of our minds. We reached out to fashion experts, who share some useful tips on wardrobe essentials.

https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/fashion/article/slay-it-in-the-rains-heres-how-to-plan-your-wardrobe-for-the-mumbai-monsoon-23230413

Good ol’ Amby: Mumbai-based fans of the Ambassador react to news of the classic car’s electric revamp

As reports of the Ambassador’s revival in an electric avatar do the rounds, enthusiasts of the classic car in Mumbai take us back in time to when they purchased their favourite ride. The question on their mind: Will the new version give a hat tip to the old?

https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/culture/article/good-ol-amby-mumbai-based-fans-of-the-ambassador-react-to-news-of-the-classic-cars-electric-revamp-23230591

Pride Month: The need to move away from tokenism towards authenticity

Pride marches and celebrations take place across the globe during the month of June. During Pride Month, queer narratives tend to be commercialised by some brands who never engage with the LGBTQIA+ community throughout the rest of the year. We ask queer creators how they are leveraged, how brands indulge in tokenism, and the way to authentic inclusiveness.

https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/culture/article/pride-month-the-need-to-move-on-from-tokenism-to-authenticity-23230717

Mindful eating: Ahead of school reopening, here’s how parents can clean up kids’ dietary habits

After a two-year break, schools in Mumbai are set to reopen from June 13 for the new academic year and as children get back to the classroom regularly, they are likely to indulge in unhealthy snacking and untimely eating. Nutritionists tell us how mindful eating habits could help bring order to students’ busy lives.

https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/health-and-fitness/article/mindful-eating-ahead-of-school-reopening-heres-how-parents-can-clean-up-kids-dietary-habits-23230834

Why Sri Lankan chef Dharshan Munidasa wants to experiment with Mumbai’s pomfret

Munidasa’s Ministry of Crab, whose flagship venue in Colombo recently appeared on Asia’s Top 50 Best Restaurants, just completed three years in Mumbai. In a chat with Mid-day Online, the Japanese-Sri Lankan chef tells us why he believes a lot more Indians are taking to Sri Lankan cuisine.

https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/food/article/why-sri-lankan-chef-dharshan-munidasa-wants-to-experiment-with-mumbais-pomfret-23230978

World Gin Day: A glimpse of India's diverse and evolving gin culture

From classic London Dry to Japanese and Indian crafts, the Indian gin drinker has an appetite for these extremely diverse gins, which has led to the emergence of homegrown brands. On World Gin Day, we spoke to industry experts who decode the reason behind popularity of the spirit, and share insights on how gin culture is evolving in India.

https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/culture/article/world-gin-day-a-glimpse-of-indias%%-and%%%%-culture-23231114