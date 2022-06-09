Why Sri Lankan chef Dharshan Munidasa wants to experiment with Mumbai’s pomfret

Munidasa’s Ministry of Crab, whose flagship venue in Colombo recently appeared on Asia’s Top 50 Best Restaurants, just completed three years in Mumbai. In a chat with Mid-day Online, the Japanese-Sri Lankan chef tells us why he believes a lot more Indians are taking to Sri Lankan cuisine

Chef Dharshan Munidasa was in the city to celebrate the third anniversary of Ministry of Crab recently. Photo Courtesy: Ministry of Crab

When celebrated Sri Lankan chef Dharshan Munidasa opened the doors to ‘Ministry of Crab’ in Mumbai three years ago, it turned out to be the perfect location for the seafood restaurant. Mumbai being a coastal city, it didn’t take long for Mumbaikars to lap up the Khar-based restaurant’s delicacies including pepper crab and chilli garlic crab. However, like many others, what he didn’t anticipate was the Covid-19 pandemic, which took the world by surprise and hit the hospitality industry hard. Now that things are back to normal, he is hopeful, especially since he owns 12 restaurants around the world.