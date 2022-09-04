Festive glee: Here is the weekly round-up of mid-day.com’s top features

If you are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi this year, here’s a list of reads to keep you updated with the festive trends

Mid-day file pic.

In sync with the festive mood and vibrancy in the city, we went on to cover the most some of the most important aspects of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai. From innovative modak recipes and eco-friendly homemade idols to modern ethnic trends in fashion and quirky hairdo tips, we look at how you can make the most of this year’s festivities. Moreover, expert tips on how diet and nutrition will help you enjoy traditional meals, sweets and snacks without much worry.

In addition to the festival coverage, we also look at how Asian employees are feeling burned out, while their employers seem not to care much. Lastly, Matunga bookseller Hitlar Nadar’s story about how he went on to nurture a tree while handling his business will offer the final share of warmth.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Why these Mumbaikars prefer homemade idols

The city loves Ganeshotsav and has been eagerly waiting and preparing to welcome the deity into their homes this year. Amid preparations, Mid-day Online spoke to Mumbaikars who have been making their own idol to understand why and how they decided to sculpt their own idols.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/culture/article/ganesh-chaturthi-why-these-mumbaikars-prefer-homemade-idols-23243584

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here’s your key to donning a saree with style and comfort

With evolving fashion trends, sarees can now be styled in a number of ways perfectly blending style and comfort. If you are planning to add sarees to your list of Ganesh Chaturthi fashion ideas, here are some tips to keep a check on.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/fashion/article/ganesh-chaturthi-2022-heres-your-key-to-donning-a-saree-with-style-and-comfort-23243404

Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai chefs share unique recipes of modaks for you to gorge on

This Ganeshotsav, move over the traditional modak and try your hands at adding a twist to it or simply something new. Mumbai chefs share unique recipes to make the sweet dish loved by Lord Ganesh. They not only suggest making a healthy-savoury version, but also prod you to add tangerine, pineapple and even puranpoli.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/food/article/ganesh-chaturthi-2022-mumbai-chefs-share-unique-recipes-of-modaks-for-you-to-gorge-on-23243225

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ace your hair game with these trendy fuss-free hairstyles

Styling your hair is as important as wearing the right outfit for Ganesh Chaturthi. Here are some expert tips to accentuate your festive look, with quirky hair accessories.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/fashion/article/ganesh-chaturthi-2022-ace-your-hair-game-with-these-trendy-fuss-free-hairstyles-23243718

How this nature-loving bookseller nurtured a tree at Matunga Circle

Hitlar Nadar has spent more than 25 years near the Matunga Circle selling books but what many don’t know is that he is more than a bookseller. The Sion resident is also a nature lover, and one that led him to nurture a tree near Anand Bhavan, after it was ignored by people around it.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/culture/article/how-this-nature-loving-bookseller-nurtured-a-tree-at-matunga-circle-23243960

Scared of gaining weight this festive season? Mumbai experts share how you can enjoy without worry

As the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi gets underway, many people will be concerned about gaining weight during this festive season. City experts dissect how one can approach nutrition and avoid weight gain during this period. They also lay emphasis on the need for diabetics, pregnant women and older adults to take care.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/health-and-fitness/article/national-nutrition-week-scared-of-gaining-weight-this-festive-season-mumbai-experts-share-how-you-can-enjoy-without-worry-ganesh-chaturthi-23243889

Do you feel burned out? Why it is urgent for Indian employers to act on employees’ poor mental health

A recent McKinsey study revealed that every four in ten Indian respondents are suffering from poor mental health mainly due to a toxic work environment. Experts stress on the need for employers to act upon factors leading to employees’ burnout.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/health-and-fitness/article/do-you-feel-burned-out-why-it-is-urgent-for-indian-employers-to-act-on-employees-poor-mental-health-23243974

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal