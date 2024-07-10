Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: The 15-minute lapse that nailed brat
Mumbai rains: Flooding hotspots hold up to scrutiny, 95,21,00,000!
Mumbai: Redrawing Western Railway map for the first time in 160 years
Mumbai: Film producer Sasha John, others saved in Andheri trailer crash
Mumbai: Father and son end lives under Churchgate-bound train
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Finmin in historic decision allows senior woman IRS officer to change name gender

Finmin in historic decision allows senior woman IRS officer to change name, gender

Updated on: 10 July,2024 01:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |
Written by: Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Top

As per an office order dated July 9, 2024, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has said the authority considered her request and "henceforth the officer will be recognised as Mr Anukathir Surya in all official records"

Finmin in historic decision allows senior woman IRS officer to change name, gender

Ms M Anusuya requested her name to be changed to M Anukathir Surya and her gender from female to male

Listen to this article
Finmin in historic decision allows senior woman IRS officer to change name, gender
x
00:00

In a landmark decision, the Finance Ministry has approved a request of a senior woman Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer to change her name and gender in all official records.


The request was made by Ms M Anusuya, a 2013 batch IRS (Customs & Indirect Taxes) officer, currently serving as Joint Commissioner in the office of the Chief Commissioner of the Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) in Hyderabad.


She requested her name to be changed to M Anukathir Surya and her gender from female to male.


As per an office order dated July 9, 2024, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has said the authority considered her request and "henceforth the officer will be recognised as Mr Anukathir Surya in all official records."

The order was issued with approval of competent authority, it said.

Surya started his career as an assistant commissioner in Chennai in December 2013 and was promoted to Deputy Commissioner in 2018. He joined his current posting in Hyderabad last year, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Surya completed his Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication from the Madras Institute of Technology in 2010 and finished a PG Diploma in Cyber Law and Cyber Forensics from the National Law Institute University in Bhopal in 2023.

Also read: 100 live turtles recovered from Ghaziabad, UP police nabs smuggler of extinct animals

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

LGBTQIA+ life and style Lifestyle news finance ministry lesbian gay bisexual transgender

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK