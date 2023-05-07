From tackling your body odour to wearing the right fashionable summer clothing, to understanding the risks of over-hydrating, this week we focused more on summer care to help you beat the heat the right way

Listen to this article Food, fashion and health: A weekly round-up of our top stories for your Sunday reading x 00:00

Mumbai’s soaring temperatures have compelled us to make the right adjustments for the summers and also adopt the right health practices. To help you beat the heat, this week, our focus was on summer clothing and health care.

Food festivals are also a key aspect of the summer season. During summers, most of us go on vacations, looking for food festivals or events. One such food festival was recently organised in Mumbai that got all the foodies licking their fingers over some delectable mutton curry and rice at the Anglo-Indian food festival. Mumbai-based restaurant “Out of the Blue” gave Mumbaikars quite a summer treat.

Besides food festivals, we also highlighted the need to wear the right clothing during the summer. And yes, we spoke about tank tops. Although they can be worn during any season but are particularly a favourite among people during the hot months and automatically become a favourite not only for men but also women. We spoke to styling experts to get tips on how we can style them in the best way possible.

Beating the heat also involves keeping yourself hydrated. While it is a must to stay hydrated, over-hydration can lead to serious health issues. We spoke to a health expert who shared tips on how to balance the intake of water and stay hydrated in the right way. Body odour is a common issue most people face especially in humid summer. Food, personal hygiene and lifestyle habits are key to keeping body odour at bay. We reached out to a health expert for an in-depth understanding to treat body odour.

This week we also focused on learning more about striking a balance in one’s overall health and well-being in the Ayurvedic way. We spoke to a Yogi who explained to us the body’s three dosha categories of Vata, Pitta & Kapha and the role they play in our health.

For this week’s shelf life, we spoke to the owner of a bookstall located at Mumbai Central Railway station who even after his retirement chooses to sell books as a social service to help the Adivasis in Dahanu.

Here is the complete list:

Mutton Curry and pepper: Unearthing the popular flavours of Anglo-Indian cuisine one dish at a time

Mumbai-based restaurant Out of the Blue hosted an Anglo-Indian food festival last week bringing the cuisine to the city. While they have taken the liberty of experimenting with flavours, they also stay true to the traditional dishes like the delicious mutton curry, and ingredients like pepper. Mumbaikars from the community shed light on the cuisine. Photo Courtesy: Nascimento Pinto

Love wearing tank tops? Here is how you can style them fashionably this summer

It is the best time to bring out tank tops or simply go all out with the piece of clothing because what better time to wear them than the summer season? Mumbai experts trace the evolution of the garment, share misconceptions and say why everybody can wear tank tops with the help of styling tips. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Everything you need to know about overhydration

As temperatures soar this summer, keeping yourself hydrated is key—however, drinking too much water might not be the best for you. We’ve got a nutrition expert to answer all your questions around overhydration. Photo Courtesy: istock

Sweating buckets? Expert guide to improve body odour in Mumbai's humidity

Body odour arises when your sweat collides with bacteria present on the skin. Your body odour depends upon factors like diet, hormones, medications and underlying disorders. Experts lay out a comprehensive guide on sweating to tackle Mumbai’s humid weather. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Explained: What is your Ayurveda dosha type? Expert decodes Vata, Kapha, and Pitta

Ayurveda states that the well-being of a person lies in the three dosha categories of Vata, Pitta & Kapha. Any imbalance in these three categories symbolise the presence of an internal disorder. Balance your dosha type with this easy guide on Ayurveda rituals. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Shelf Life with Mid-Day: Here’s how this bookshop at Mumbai Central railway station helps provide food to adivasis in Dahanu

Bookstalls at railway stations may be a rarity today but there are still some who are keeping the tradition alive for travellers. Even after retirement, the manager at Sarvodaya Sat-Sahitya Book Stall enjoys the purpose of social service through the bookstall, that helps Adivasis in Dahanu. Photo Courtesy: Nascimento Pinto

