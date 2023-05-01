Mutton Curry and pepper: Unearthing the popular flavours of Anglo-Indian cuisine one dish at a time

Mumbai-based restaurant Out of the Blue hosted an Anglo-Indian food festival last week bringing the cuisine to the city. While they have taken the liberty of experimenting with flavours, they also stay true to the traditional dishes like the delicious mutton curry, and ingredients like pepper. Mumbaikars from the community shed light on the cuisine

The Anglo Indian Railway Mutton Curry is a popular dish in sections of the community in India, who enjoy it along with other dishes, that always include a dash of pepper. Photo Courtesy: Nascimento Pinto

“My neighbours in Mahim used to come to my home with the Anglo-Indian mutton curry,” reveals Mumbai chef Juliano Rodrigues, who recently brought an Anglo-Indian food pop-up to the city at Out of The Blue in Khar. This memory is also what inspired Rodrigues to put the dish on the specially curated menu celebrating the cuisine. The menu has a wide variety of dishes, some of which are innovative versions of Indian favourites like rasam, pav bhaji, fried chicken, along with a smattering of dishes from Anglo-Indian cuisine like the curry and more. Ask an Anglo, as they are more fondly called, which is the one dish that quintessentially represents the cuisine, and they say, “Anglo-Indian mutton curry” and the ingredient is definitely “pepper”. Incidentally, the dish Pepper Water ranks a close second, that many others from the community, who hail from different parts of India love. Coincidentally, the curry appears on the menu owing to Rodrigues.