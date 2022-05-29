From crash diets to Cannes 2022 fashion: Here’s a weekly roundup of Mid-day.com’s top features

This week, we talk to nutritionists about how adopting crash diets impact one’s body. Experts also help decode Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai red carpet looks at Cannes 2022. There are also iced tea recipes and a special on the rising trend of bar takeovers. Last but not the least, we take you to Powai this time for the ‘Shelf Life’ series

This week had stories on food, fitness and fashion too. Photo: istock

Recently Kim Kardashian revealed how she went through extreme dieting to fit into her MET Gala gown. As Kardashian lost 16 pounds in just three weeks, we take a look at how crash diets actually affect the body and whether it is really worth hampering our relationship with food. While that put fitness into focus, this week also had something in fashion as celebrities, who attended the Cannes 2022 film festival looked their best on the red carpet. Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai looked their usual best and thus gave a lot of people fashion goals in the process. While designers helped us decode their looks, they also gave a step-by-step guide for fans to recreate Padukone’s style at the function.



In food, we encourage every tea lover to experiment with the chilled version of the beverage as city chefs share their favourite ice tea recipes amid the rising temperatures in the city. Keeping in mind of how people are returning to restaurants and pubs to have a good time, our feature delves into a growing trend of bar takeovers in the city. City restaurateurs tell us why they are doing it and what it brings to the table for diners in the city.



Actor Deshik Vansadia talks to us about his latest theatre performance that is based on Leonard Nimoy’s play ‘Vincent’ about the life of Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh. Last but not the least, our ninth part of the ‘Shelf Life’ series takes us to Powai to Vasundhara bookstore, which is known for its rare books in regional languages.



Here are the stories of the week:







The cost of crash diets: Nutritionists explain why extreme diets do not work

Kim Kardashian was criticised after admitting to have lost 16 pounds in three weeks through extreme dieting to fit into a MET gala gown. Experts break down how crash diets impact our bodies and our relationship with food

Read more





A plea for iced tea: Mumbai chefs give us their best summer-friendly tea recipes

Coffee and tea are favourites in most households, but as the mercury rises, it is impossible to enjoy a steaming hot beverage. After cold coffees last week, we curated a list of refreshing iced teas for you to try

Read more





Observing Vincent: In conversation with Deshik Vansadia, whose new play explores the life of Van Gogh

Actor Deshik Vansadia’s upcoming theatre performance based on Leonard Nimoy’s play ‘Vincent’ offers a chance to understand Vincent Van Gogh and his life. Mid-Day Digital spoke to Vansadia to know more about the play

Read more





Cannes 2022: Decoding Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai’s red carpet looks

Indian actresses Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai have been setting the Cannes red carpet on fire with their sublime fashion statements. Experts decode their top looks and share a step-by-step routine to recreate Deepika’s Cannes style



Read more





What are ‘bar takeovers’ and why are more and more Mumbai restaurants hosting them?

City restaurants are betting on the evolving palate of diners to not only introduce unique cocktails but also invite Indian and international bars to take over the counter

Read more





Finding your roots through reading: ‘Vasundhara’ in Powai piques visitors’ interest in Indian language books

'Shelf Life' is a series that explores the reading culture in Mumbai. In part nine, Mid-Day visits Powai’s Vasundhara bookstore, run by Hindi writers Jitendra Bhatia and Sudha Arora, which is known for rare books in regional languages

Read more