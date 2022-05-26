Breaking News
What are 'bar takeovers' and why are more and more Mumbai restaurants hosting them?

Updated on: 27 May,2022 08:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

City restaurants are betting on the evolving palate of diners to not only introduce unique cocktails but also invite Indian and international bars to takeover the counter

Called ‘Cocktail Takeovers’, The Bombay Canteen has done over five takeovers featuring bars from around the world and within the country. Photo: The Bombay Canteen


At a city restaurant recently, diners were encouraged to take a sip, swirl and take another sip, before placing their glass down. This, so they could fully understand the flavours of the cocktails. While they already knew what was in their order, the amalgamation of flavours still surprised them. It was buzzing with people who were unwinding after a hectic work day or were simply relaxing at the end of the week. Apart from enthusiastic cocktail lovers, those awaiting their turn to get a table also began to gather around the bar and enjoy the distinctive tasting drinks.

