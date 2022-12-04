From myositis to skincare tips: Here’s a weekly roundup of mid-day.com’s top features

From busting myths about vegan diets to expert skincare tips, it has been an interesting mix of features this week. We have curated a list of our top stories for your Sunday reading

It has been an interesting mix of features on food, health, fitness and culture this week. Photo courtesy: istock

World Vegan Month is observed in November every year. Despite the upward trend of the plant-based diet, misconceptions have sprouted around its nutritional benefits. We spoke to a nutrition expert Dr Siddhant Bhargava to bust myths and share insights on the frequently asked questions about vegan diets.

The second last month of the year was also Bladder Awareness Month, we spoke to experts who share insights about women’s health and UTIs and how it can be prevented. We also bring to light the condition of Myositis that is creating a buzz. As south Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she is suffering from the autoimmune condition, we tell you more about the causes, effects, and preventive measures.

In skincare, the well-being of our skin takes a cardinal place. Experts share simple yet effective techniques and eclectic make-up trends to get you ready for this wedding season. For women, considering freezing their eggs – we have you covered with a step-by-step guide for the procedure.

Lastly, this week’s Shelf Life series explores the journey of Kasi Viswanathan who has been running the Durai Book House for the last 30 years. “One book can change your life,” says the bookseller who found his calling on a footpath in Matunga.

Here is the full list of stories:



Bladder infection has long-term health consequences if left unchecked: Experts

A number of studies in different states of the country indicate a higher prevalence of urinary tract infections, mainly in the bladder, in women. City-based gynaecologists share insights on the impact on women’s health due to UTIs and how it can be prevented.



Read more

World Vegan Month: Nutritionists bust myths surrounding vegan diets

This World Vegan Month, we’ve got nutrition experts bust myths and share tips to adapt a healthy vegan diet.

Read more

Myositis: All you need to know about the autoimmune condition

A month after Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed she suffers from the condition, Vikram Bhatt came out in support of her because he himself has been dealing with an autoimmune condition for 18 years. Mumbai experts shed light on myositis and why people need to take care.

Read more

Expert skincare tips and makeup looks for this wedding season

If attending weddings makes you anxious, we’ve got you covered with expert skincare tips, and the best of make-up trends which will elevate your look.

Read more

Everything you need to know about freezing your eggs

A fertility expert provides a step-by-step procedure about the egg freezing process and answers the most common questions.

Read more

How this Mumbai bookseller found his calling on a footpath in Matunga

Almost 70 years after his father set up shop on a footpath in Matunga, Kasi Viswanathan continues to run Durai Book House on the very same spot. After taking over it 30 years ago, he has recognised changing trends and hopes to continue keeping Matunga as a hub for book lovers in Mumbai.

Read more

