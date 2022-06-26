From Pride Month to Yoga Day: Here’s a round-up of mid-day.com’s top feature stories from the week

For an eventful week with people celebrating International Yoga Day, Pride Month and also discussing celebrity stories, we bring to you a perfect mix of good reads for the weekend

Mid-day file pic.

Tapping on to the most discussed health concern recently, the ‘Ramsay Hunt syndrome’, infection Justin Bieber is recently diagnosed from, we speak to neurologists from Mumbai about how common the disorder is in the city. Remembering good old days, nostalgic Mumbaikars share their memories of their first encounters with the internet explorer as the browser retired from operations on June 15.

For International Yoga Day, we bring to you quick guides on how to practice yoga poses while traveling in the city. In line with the fitness trend, we bring you an additional guide on off-beat fitness activities one can try if they are up for picking up new hobbies. With rumours of Kim Kardashian damaging Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress after wearing it at the Met Gala gaining ground, we look at how Indian museums preserve historical dresses and textiles.

This week on Pride Month, we decode how dating applications and the internet can provide a safe space for LGBTQIA+ individuals to express and explore their dating life.

‘Ramsay Hunt syndrome is not completely new to Mumbai’: Experts on Justin Bieber’s video about the disorder

After singer Justin Bieber brought attention of the world to the Ramsay Hunt syndrome, there has been greater curiosity among people about the neurological disorder. Though RHS is rare, city neurologists say they have treated other conditions closely related to it.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/health-and-fitness/article/ramsay-hunt-syndrome-is-not-completely-new-to-mumbai-experts-on-justin-biebers-video-about-the-disorder-23232404

International Yoga Day: Six quick and easy yoga poses to try while travelling in Mumbai

Mumbaikars spend a lot of time commuting to and from their workplace daily. While most take the train, there are others who take their cars and motorbikes to work too, if not other public transport. With time on our hands, city-based yoga and flexibility coach Joanna Michelle shares easy yoga asanas that can be done while travelling.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/health-and-fitness/article/international-yoga-day-six-quick-and-easy-yoga-poses-to-try-while-travelling-in-mumbai-23232392

Goodbye, Internet Explorer: Mumbaikars get nostalgic about the browser that gave them ‘entry into a whole new world’

As the world bid adieu to the iconic browser on June 15, four Mumbaikars who grew up with it share their fond memories of using Internet Explorer before moving on to faster options. While they will miss it, they are also thankful and look forward to a better future to browse the internet.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/culture/article/goodbye-internet-explorer-mumbaikars-get-nostalgic-about-the-browser-that-gave-them-entry-into-a-whole-new-world-23232255

Pride Month: How apps can provide virtual safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ community

Growing up queer while struggling with one’s identity can be an isolating experience in a cis-heteronormative world. We spoke to the creator of a home-grown social application that aims to connect LGBTQIA+ individuals and create digital safe spaces for the community.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/culture/article/pride-month-how-apps-can-provide-virtual-safe-spaces-for-lgbtqia-community-23232537

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala dress row: Experts tell us how Indian museums preserve textile heritage

While the controversy concerning reports of Kim Kardashian damaging Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gown deepens, textile conservators and archivists tell us how historical textiles and costumes are preserved in India’s museums.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/fashion/article/kim-kardashians-met-gala-dress-row-experts-tell-us-how-indian-museums-preserve-textile-heritage-23232728

Hula hooping, pole dancing, belly dancing: These off-beat fitness activities are a must-try for all Mumbaikars

The Covid-19 pandemic gave people a platform to explore their hobbies or simply pick new ones. Since many couldn’t get out of their houses, they also picked new activities to do. With the monsoon and Covid here, this is also a time to explore hula hooping, pole dancing and belly dancing which are seeing more people take it up from their homes.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/culture/article/hula-hooping-pole-dancing-belly-dancing-these-off-beat-fitness-activities-are-a-must-try-for-all-mumbaikars-23232858

Pride Month: ‘When you don’t have safe spaces to look for love, you turn to the internet’, says Aniruddha Mahale

Aniruddha Mahale, author of ‘Get Out: The Gay Man's Guide to Coming Out and Going Out’, talks about his latest book which traces his dating misadventures and doles out advice in his signature eccentric way.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/culture/article/pride-month-when-you-dont-have-safe-spaces-to-look-for-love-you-turn-to-the-internet-says-aniruddha-mahale-23232897