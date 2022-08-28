Here’s your weekend reading guide with mid-day.com’s top features

If you are bored on a sunny Sunday afternoon and too cranky to plan outdoor hangouts, you may want to indulge in some quick interesting and topical reads about festivities, fashion and culture with our top stories of the week

Mid-day file pic.

In line with our festive coverage as September events knock our doors, we bring to you tips on how to decorate your homes for the season’s joy and cheer. Also, it is time to add some colour and style to your office wear too and fashion experts share their secret tips on styling your formal attire. While you are embroiled in balancing work and holidays, don’t forget to have your meals on time. To ease your job, look at our simple guide on how to have a balanced diet amid a hectic work schedule.

There’s a lot happening in Bollywood these days. While the entire industry is facing boycott calls currently, we speak to independent filmmakers to understand what they make of these social media trends. After Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan’s failure, we dive into the impact of our life’s failures on our mental health.

For Women’s Equality Day, observed on August 26, we speak to Mumbaikars to know their take on equality in India and also on the issue of sexism and women’s privacy arising out of Kolkata Xavier’s university controversy, wherein a teacher was forced to resign on account of her pictures on social media.

While Mithilesh Vazalwar’s journey as a Barista hailing from Nagpur will enlighten you about the coffee culture in India, this week on Shelf Life with Mid-day, we trace the journey of Hitler Nadar, one of the most popular book sellers in Matunga.

Does your mental health take a hit after experiencing failure? Experts share tips to deal with it

People experience failure daily and while some are able to deal with it, there are others who struggle to get back up, and this has worsened in the age of social media. Two city experts dwell on the effects of failure on people, how those around them can help and even share tips to deal with it.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/health-and-fitness/article/does-your-mental-health-take-a-hit-after-experiencing-failure-experts-share-tips-to-deal-with-it-23242097

Keep it simple: How to plan your daily diet amid a hectic work schedule

Having a balanced diet every day can be perceived as a difficult prospect for many young adults working at least nine to 10 hours of the day. Here, experts break down the complexities of nutrition and guide you through day’s meal plan.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/food/article/keep-it-simple-how-to-plan-your-daily-diet-amid-a-hectic-work-schedule-23242308

Meet Nagpur’s Mithilesh Vazalwar, India’s National Barista Champion 2022

Hailing from Nagpur, Vazalwar recently won the most prestigious coffee award in the country. Now as he prepares for the world championship in September in Australia, Mid-day Online spoke to the certified coffee expert to learn where he sees India’s evolving coffee culture and the importance of his win.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/culture/article/why-mithilesh-vazalwar-indias-barista-champion-2022-hopes-to-showcase-india-coffee-on-the-world-stage-23242472

Break the code: Sport a comfortable yet stylish formal outfit for office days with these quick tips

Work from office is now a compulsion for most of us and getting back into not-so-exciting formals every day may be a mood spoiler. If you do not mind adding some pop, style and colour to your office attire with your casual apparels, here are some expert tips for you.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/fashion/article/break-the-code-sport-a-comfortable-yet-stylish-formal-outfit-for-office-days-with-these-quick-tips-23242795

#BoycottBollywood: Independent filmmakers decode the trend’s causes and impact

#BoycottBollywood has been trending on Twitter with raging calls for boycott of Bollywood films such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera and Pathan among others. Independent filmmakers reflect on potential causes of such campaigns and their impact on filmmaking.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/culture/article/boycottbollywood-independent-filmmakers-decode-the-trends-causes-and-impact-23242627

Festive home décor: Interior designers suggest tips to spruce up your home to welcome guests this season

Many of our homes turn into a different colour during the festive season. Since many people are able to decorate their homes and invite people after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, they will want it to look unique. Keeping the season in mind, Mid-day Online spoke to interior designers to help people decorate their house for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/culture/article/festive-home-decor-interior-designers-suggest-tips-to-spruce-up-your-home-to-welcome-guests-this-season-23242328

Women's Equality Day: 'We undeniably have a long way to go', say Mumbai women

Every year, August 26 is celebrated as Women’s Equality Day in the United States of America. In India, women face many challenges on a daily basis at different levels. Mid-day Online reached out to Mumbai women to understand how they perceive equality in the current era.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/culture/article/womens-equality-day-2022-august-26-we-undeniably-have-a-long-way-to-go-say-mumbai-women-23242828

Kolkata university teacher’s forced resignation over swimsuit pictures on Instagram: Mumbaikars react

In the last two weeks, social media has been in rage over the news of an assistant professor from Kolkata’s Xavier’s University being forced to quit due to pictures of her in a swim-suit on her Instagram profile. We asked Mumbaikars what they had to say about the issue.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/culture/article/kolkata-university-teachers-forced-resignation-over-swimsuit-pictures-on-instagram-mumbaikars-react-23242522

How this 'accidental' Matunga bookseller made it big in Mumbai

Hitlar Nadar is known for his name but what many don’t know is his passion to be a successful bookseller. He will go to the lengths and breadths of the country to look for the book you want. After coming to Mumbai over 20 years ago from Tirunelveli, he is now one of the most popular booksellers in Matunga.

Read more: https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/culture/article/how-this-accidental-matunga-bookseller-tamil-nadu-hitlar-nadar-made-it-big-in-mumbai-matunga-circle-23242969

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal