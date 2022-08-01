Independence Day 2022: NCPA and Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai to put up shows exploring freedom

Here's a quick-guide on events in the city you must attend to learn more about freedom and independence through arts and performances

Gulzar. Image credit: File pic

The month of August is eventful with a number of cultural shows, exploring idea of freedom ahead of Independence day celebrations, livening up the city of Mumbai. The city's cultural spaces are gearing up for theme-based shows. Here's what you must check out at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) and Prithvi theatre this month:

1. What's freedom?

The concept of freedom is constantly changing while remaining constant in its purest form. The NCPA's 75th anniversary celebration of India's independence is a cross-genre nosegay of these ideas. In 'Dawn at Midnight,' poet-lyricist Gulzar takes you on a journey through the journey of a free nation with works specially written for the occasion, set to music by composer Shantanu Moitra.

In three vastly different performances, 'Mukta: The Voices of Women Today' brings together three leading musicians, Shubha Mudgal, Jayanthi Kumaresh and Kaushiki Chakraborty, who delve into what it means to be a woman, an artist, and a musical virtuoso.

The performances will take place on August 5, 6 and 7.

2. Music of independence

The NCPA has collaborated with 'Orchestra of the Armed Forces' to present 'Songs of Freedom,' a first for the organisation. We bring you messages from top military commanders of the Indian Navy, Indian Army, and Indian Air Force from Mumbai Military Headquarters on the origins and significance of martial music, as well as the collaboration of military and cultural institutions for this historic occasion.

The event will take place on August 15.

3. The Symphony Orchestra of India

The celebrations at the NCPA continue, with a major Symphony Orchestra of India season returning to the stage after two and a half years with 'SOI Young People’s Concert: A Musical Journey Around the World', which will take place on August 21.

The SOI will also be performing at the Prithvi Theatre on August 8 featuring works by works by Mozart and Mendelssohn.

4. Partition chronicles

Attend this dramatic reading of Krishan Chander's Amritsar Aazadi Se Pehle, Amritsar aazadi ke baad, a poignant tale of Amritsar and its people and their stories of bravery, pain and kindness. The event will take place at Prithvi Theatre on August 9.

5. Films for freedom

An exclusive screening of select documentaries and short films exploring freedom through films will take place on August 26 at Prithvi Theatre. The screening will be followed by a Q & A with the makers of the films.

Check out the event calendar and other details here:

NCPA

Prithvi Theatre

