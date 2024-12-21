Breaking News
Karan Aujla's Mumbai performance: Here's all you need to know about dates, tickets and venue

Updated on: 21 December,2024 06:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

While last weekend saw Bryan Adams in Mumbai, this week has been all about Punjabi music, and after Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla is all set to perform in Mumbai this weekend

Karan Aujla is in India as a part of his 'It Was All A Dream' India tour. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

After Diljit Dosanjh performing earlier this week in the city, another Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla is performing in Mumbai as a part of his 'It Was All A Dream' India tour. While the tour started on December 7 in Chandigarh, it is set to conclude in Mumbai tomorrow.


Aujla is being joined by long-time collaborator and Toronto-based producer Ikky in all four cities.   Fans can expect a dynamic and electrifying performance, filled with surefire crowd pleasers such as ‘Admiring You’, 'Tauba Tauba' and ‘Softly’ among others.


Here's all you need to know about the performance in Mumbai


Concert date and time
The Punjabi sensation will perform in Mumbai on December 21 and December 22 for fans in Mumbai and those who were not able to make it to performances in other cities.

The concert is all set to start at 6:30 pm, so you can plan your travel accordingly. If you miss it on the first day, you can always witness it on December 22. 

Tickets
The tickets for the concert are yet live and fans can access them on BookMyShow in five different categories.

December 21

GA Phase 4: Rs 5,999 
VIP Phase 6: Rs 9,999 
Fan Pit: Phase 4: Rs 14,999
Team Innovation Lounge: Rs 24,999
VVIP - (8 persons): Rs 2,50,000

December 22

GA Phase 2: Rs 3,999
VIP Phase 2: Rs 5,999
Fan Pit Phase 2: Rs 9,999

Location
Aujla is all set to perform at the MMRDA R2 Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex in Bandra East. While most people will come by bikes and cars, using public transport is the best option. Most people can either get down at Bandra East station and take a sharing rickshaw that is anywhere between Rs 30 - Rs 40. 

