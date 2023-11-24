Over the years, fans have been treated to performances by greats such as Buddy Guy, John Mayall, Taj Mahal, Charlie Musselwhite, Jimmie Vaughan, Billy Gibbons, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Johnny Lang, Beth Hart, Ana Popovic, Matt Schofield and Shemekia Copeland

The festival has seen artists including Charlie “Kingfish” Ingram, Arinjoy Sarkar, Ivan Singh perform in 2023. Photo Courtesy: Mahindra Blues Festival

Mahindra Blues Festival returns for its 12th edition on February 10 - 11 in 2024

Mumbai's iconic Mahindra Blues Festival will return in 2024 for the twelfth edition on February 10 and 11 to let fans immerse in the soulful rhythms of the blues at the Mehboob Studio. Over the last decade, the festival dedicated to blues music has cemented its place in India and Asia’s blues scene. As always, it will not only have an electrifying blend of legendary but also fresh blues talent from across the globe. The festival embodying this ethos for 11 years, brings an unparalleled blues experience to Mumbai. The festival's legacy is etched in its rich past of hosting blues luminaries.



Over its storied history, the Mahindra Blues Festival has been a stage for global blues legends and a beacon for enthusiasts worldwide. Regular attendees have been treated to performances by greats such as Buddy Guy, John Mayall, Taj Mahal, Charlie Musselwhite, Jimmie Vaughan, Billy Gibbons, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Johnny Lang, Beth Hart, Ana Popovic, Matt Schofield, Shemekia Copeland, along with a diverse roster of artists including Charlie “Kingfish” Ingram, Arinjoy Sarkar, Ivan Singh, and many more. Adding to its global appeal, the festival is also held biannually in Chicago at Buddy Guy’s Legends Club.



While the 2024 line-up is still to be announced, the festival will continue its tradition of showcasing a dynamic mix of international stars and homegrown heroes, further cementing its status as a pivotal platform in the blues world. Echoing the reverence for the genre's icons, the festival's stages, including the 'Polka Dot Parlour' and the 'Soul Strat Saloon', will pay homage to legends and honor the contributions of Indian blues-rock stalwarts. The Mahindra Blues Band Hunt will also be soon announced, further enriching the fabric of the festival, spotlighting nascent talent on the garden stage, a testament to the genre's evolving narrative.



But aficionados know that it's not just about the music. The Mahindra Blues Festival transcends the auditory experience, offering a slice of gastronomy with specially styled food and beverages, a comfortable den with a viewing screen for a more relaxed experience, and exclusive merchandise and record stalls for attendees to take home a piece of the festival. Each element contributing to the mosaic of the blues experience.



Jay Shah, vice president - Cultural Outreach, Mahindra Group, reflects, "Mahindra is a name synonymous with nurturing arts, culture, and community, and continues to fuel India’s blues passion. The Mahindra Blues Festival is more than a convergence of musical talent; it's a cultural odyssey that pays homage to the rich tapestry of blues music worldwide. As we step into our twelfth year, we're honored to continue fostering this deep-rooted connection among blues enthusiasts worldwide.”



Early bird tickets are now available on BookMyShow

