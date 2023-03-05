March mania: Here’s a weekly roundup of top features on career, festivity and dating

From beating exam blues to gearing up for Holi celebrations, Midday editors have handpicked 6 stories for your Sunday reading

Lifestyle features in a capsule for your Sunday reading. Photo Courtesy: iStock

With exam season in full-swing, parents and children are experiencing nervousness, and sleepless nights. Kick off anxiety with actionable coping mechanisms shared by educators. In another feature story, we explore the down-sides of the much-hyped hustle culture of Mumbai.

Along with exams, March harbors the delightful festival of Holi. So, we reached out to cannabis cultivators to shed light on safe consumption of Bhang. For gastronomes, we scoured innovative recipes for Malpua, Gujiya and Thandai. Speaking of tranquilisers, we spoke to singles on why they prefer to go for sober dates.

In tune with World Wildlife Day, we take a deep dive into the adventurous lives of wildlife rescuers. From learning about wildlife-human interaction to understanding the impacts of urbanisation on animals, we have curated feature stories and galleries for your Sunday lifestyle indulgence.

Here is the complete list:

Why we need to address the downside of the much-hyped hustle culture of Mumbai

Being overworked is normalised and has reduced an employee’s worth to the number of hours he/she dedicates to the company. Amidst the popular hustle culture of Mumbai are the rising instances of cardiac problems posing major health risks to employees

How to help your children prepare for exams, and cope with anxiety and stress

Exam season can be anxiety-inducing for children, as well as parents. We asked a parenting coach, and a mental health expert to outline the causes, and share tips that will aid preparation, and keep stress at bay

Dry dating: Here's why more people want to go on sober dates in 2023

According to a recent national poll by the app, 24 per cent of single Indians who drink claim they won't do so on dates in 2023. A majority of them said it is because they want to get to know the other person without being distracted

World Wildlife Day 2023: How wildlife rescuers are preserving the endangered species of Maharashtra

The World Wildlife Day is observed every year on March 3 to raise awareness about the wild fauna and flora across the globe. Midday Online spoke to wildlife rescuers from Pune to learn about the adventures and challenges of rescuing wildlife animals and birds in Maharashtra

A guide to bhang, and how to consume it safely this Holi

From legality, to after effects, medical and industry experts answer questions about everything you need to know about bhang

Holi 2023: The ultimate guide to protecting your skin, hair, nails and teeth from colours

If you dread playing with colours because of the damage they will do to your skin, hair or perfectly manicured nails, fret not. We’ve got dermatology and dental experts to share simple precautionary and post-care tips that will allow you to celebrate

