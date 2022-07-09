Monsoon, food and music: Here’s a weekly round-up of Mid-day.com’s top feature stories

A heavy downpour in the city calls for monsoon munchies, music and good reads. Here's a quick round-up of our top feature stories you cannot miss during the weekend

With the monsoon here, this week's coverage focuses on delicious food, health and skincare. Photo Courtesy: Mid-day file pic/istock

The arrival of July was marked by heavy showers across the city. While the residents battle waterlogged roads and streets for the next few months, seasonal diseases have further added to their monsoon woes. This week we decode the causes and treatment for gastroenteritis, which peaks during rainy season, in our expert-explainer. Following the season's call, our recipe round-up features fritters, the go-to snack of every Mumbaikar; this one with experimental twists.

Talking of food, on World Chocolate Day, Indian mixologists share how they have been exploring chocolate for bringing interesting cocktails with sweet infusions on the table. In part two of our Instagram reels' music, we look at how social media trends affect a musician's creative process. Addressing the skincare concerns, expert dermatologists offer clarity on types and usage of facial masks. As people across the country begin preparations for Bakri-Eid on July 10, we speak to Mumbaikars on how they are bringing in the festival this year.



Here is a list of all the features in the week:

Explained: Mumbai doctors on why gastroenteritis peaks during monsoon

The number of cases for monsoon diseases is increasing and gastroenteritis is one of them. City experts explain the causes of the disease, the need to adopt easy precautionary measures and why people should be concerned about it during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Read more

Are Instagram reels and trends influencing the art of music production?

The demand for instant entertainment through short-format audio-visual content on Instagram has pushed music producers to create songs exclusively for such platforms. Popular musicians on IG decode whether or not the trends affect their creative process.

Read more

Mumbai chefs share innovative recipes for fried snacks to enjoy this monsoon

Feasting on a plate full of onion or potato fritters during the monsoon is a must even if one has to get a little wet in the rain. How about skipping your regular favourites by indulging in other kinds of fried food every evening? City chefs tell you how to make delicious snacks with chicken, corn and melted cheese with a touch of Japan.

Read more

World Chocolate Day: Whip up these chocolate-based cocktails in no time

Mixologists across the country are experimenting with cocktails. If you have a sweet tooth, indulge in these delicious chocolate-based concoctions, and celebrate World Chocolate Day.

Read more

Beauty tips: Curious about facial masks? Here’s what you need to know

With the growing interest among Indians about face masks and their benefits, skincare masks made of diverse ingredients have flooded the country’s beauty market. Mid-Day Online spoke to expert dermatologists who explain the types, usage and benefits of commonly available face masks in India.

Read more

Eid al-Adha 2022: Mumbaikars bring in close-knit celebrations with family, biryani and happiness

As Mumbaikars get used to a post-Covid-19 world, the Muslim community in the city are celebrating the festival with religious fervour and solemnity. While they find warmth in family, others come together to enjoy a small feast with family and friends – something that they haven’t been able to do much in the last two years.

Read more