'Rise Up for Equality' aims to bring women's safety and empowerment in focus (Pic: Special Arrangement)

Rise up for Equality, a theatre festival dedicated to creating a safer and more equitable Maharashtra, is returning to Mumbai this weekend. Spearheaded by ace theatre personality Raell Padamsee’s Create Foundation in collaboration with actress Lushin Dubey, this event blends powerful storytelling with a pressing call for societal change.

Through compelling theatre performances, the festival will spotlight the urgent need for women’s safety and empowerment.

In the previous edition, Padamsee had partnered with the Mumbai Police, Maharashtra Government, and the Judiciary to amplify the initiative’s impact. In a symbolic moment, the theatre ace had presented a specially-crafted ‘103 Rakhee’ to Vivek Phansalkar, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, underscoring the importance of the 103 helpline number. This vital service, supported by the Mumbai Police’s Nirbhaya Squad, ensures swift assistance to women in distress, with a response time of mere minutes.

Over two evenings, the festival will bring performances that delve deep into narratives of resilience, justice, and the unyielding spirit of women.

Padamsee, the creative force behind this initiative, underscores the festival’s purpose, stating, “With each passing year, through the ‘Rise Up for Equality’ festival, we aim to spark meaningful conversations, inspire change, and make Maharashtra a beacon of safety and empowerment for women and children.”

She further adds, “The festival is not just a series of performances; it’s a call to action. True social and attitudinal change can only be achieved when civil society comes together, united by a common goal. It is through collective action that we can create a lasting impact, leaving behind a legacy of equality, safety, and empowerment for future generations. This is the world we must strive to build for our children and grandchildren. We invite the audience to join hands with us in making Mumbai the safest city in the world for women and children.”

Show details

When: December 14 and 15; 7 PM

On Saturday, December 14, Lushin Dubey will present ‘Untitled,’ a solo performance inspired by Vijay Dan Detha’s ‘Nyari Nyari Maryada’ and Nobel Laureate Dario Fo’s Medea. The story follows a Rajasthani queen who dares to break free from age-old traditions to claim her identity, embodying defiance against patriarchal norms.

On Sunday, December 15t, the stage will come alive with ‘Aruna’s Story,’ a deeply moving tribute written by Pinky Virani and enacted by Dubey. Based on the harrowing yet inspiring true story of Aruna Shanbaug, the play chronicles the nurse’s fight for justice after a brutal attack that left her in a coma for 42 years. Aruna’s ordeal spurred landmark legal reforms in India, including the discourse around passive euthanasia.

Where: Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Breach Candy

Tickets on: BookMyShow

