The annual music festival, which was set to take place on December 14 and 15 this weekend, had a star-studded line-up that included Jorja Smith, King and Usha Uthup to name a few

NH7 Weekender was set to take place this weekend with the likes of Amit Trivedi set to take the stage.

The much-awaited NH7 Weekender set to take place at Teerth Fields this weekend has been cancelled due to law and order restrictions, according to an official statement released by the festival organisers. The announcement came three hours after they had put out a story on Instagram stating, "UPDATE Unfortunately, the opening of gates to the festival has been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. We appreciate your patience, please stay tuned for further updates."

The 15 edition was all set to take place with over 30 artists like international headliners like Jorja Smith and Indian favourites like Amit Trivedi, Usha Uthup, King and Kayan.

The statement released on their social media reads, "We are extremely disheartened to inform you that nh7 weekender 2024 will no longer take place on 14th-15th December due to law and order restrictions in Pune.

We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. Despite our best efforts to resolve the situation and having everything ready for the gates to open, it ultimately remained beyond our control.

We assure all ticket holders that they will receive a refund via our ticketing partner, insider/district within 7-10 days. Detailed instructions for the refund process will be communicated in the coming days.

We apologize for the inconvenience and deeply

Appreciate your unwavering support. As we enter the 15th year of the festival, the weekender family means more to us than ever.

Thank you for standing by us."