Performing at the same time as Coldplay in Mumbai, Thaikkudam Bridge pays tribute with unique rendition of their popular song

Updated on: 19 January,2025 04:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

While Coldplay were performing at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge, who were also in the city, were performing at Phoenix Marketcity Kurla

Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge, who were also in the city to perform at Phoenix MarketCity Kurla, performed a unique version of 'Sky Full of Stars'. Photo Courtesy:

While the whole of Mumbai and India was busy witnessing Coldplay live in concert at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, there was another section that was enjoying the melodious songs of popular Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge, who were also in the city to perform at Dublin Square in Phoenix Marketcity Kurla. 


While they performed many of their hits, fans of the Kerala band were in for a surprise when they got to witness Coldplay, or at least a version of their song, at the performance. Knowing that many fans weren't able to witness the British band live, and at the same time chose to witness the Kerala band, known for many hits over the last three decades, they were in for a treat. Sanju Shibu, a city-based creative professional, who was at the performance, said, "Vivian (Fernandes) said, "So what if you missed 'Sky Full of Stars', you are the stars tonight. It felt amazing." 


The performance that followed saw the band, led by vocalist and founding member of the band Govind Menon on the violin, play a melodious version of 'Sky Full of Stars' that left many people gaping, including Shibu, who said, "I missed watching Thaikkudam Bridge twice in the past, and this was my first time and I loved the performance. Their version of the song also helped relieve the pain of not getting the Rs 7,000 tickets." 


Without a doubt, the Malayalam band ended their performance with 'Fish Rock', their popular song that left fans wanting for more.

On the other hand, Coldplay will take the stage yet again today at the same venue for another unique performance that will be followed by a last one in Mumbai on January 21, and then in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.

 

