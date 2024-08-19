Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik on Monday marked the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2024 by making beautiful sand art on the beach of Odisha's Puri

Sand art by Sudarsan Pattnaik (Pic: X/@sudarsansand)

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik on Monday marked the occasion by making beautiful sand art on the beach of Odisha's Puri. He crafted a sand idol of Lord Shiva as today also marks the last Monday of the auspicious Sawan month.

Sudarshan Pattnaik shared the craft on X and wished for Lord Shiva's blessings on every brother and sister on this festival.



"On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and last Monday of the holy month of 'Sawan'. May Lord Shiva bless all brothers and sisters. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha," Sudarsan Pattnaik posted on X.

On the occasion of #RakshaBandhan and last Monday of the holy month of 'Sawan'. May Lord Shiva bless all brothers and sisters .My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/UwBFwZ2Dqt — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 19, 2024

Pattnaik is also a Padma Shri awardee, India's 4th highest civilian award. He runs a sand art school at Puri Beach in Odisha.



So far, Padma-awardee artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has participated in more than 65 international sand art competitions and festivals around the world and has won many accolades for the country. He always tries to spread awareness through his sand art.



The Odisha sand artist has created awareness through his art on many social issues such as HIV, AIDS, global warming, stopping terrorism, beating plastic pollution, COVID-19, and saving the environment, among others.



Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi, will be celebrated on Monday (today). It is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.



Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts.

