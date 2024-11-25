The rhinoceros, often explored by Dalí, symbolises his fascination with natural geometric patterns, particularly the logarithmic spirals of the rhinoceros’ horn

Phoenix Palladium introduces a remarkable addition to its collection of iconic art – Salvador Dalí’s celebrated bronze sculpture, Cosmic Rhinoceros. Launched by Gayatri Ruia and art connoisseur Shalini Passi, this striking piece encapsulates the mall’s longstanding commitment to delight and further elevate the Palladium experience for its shoppers.



Dalí, one of the 20th century's most iconic surrealist artists, continues to inspire with his dreamlike works that challenge the boundaries of reality. This exclusive bronze installation at Phoenix Palladium aims to offer visitors a unique opportunity to step into Dalí’s fantastical world, enhancing the artistic and cultural ambiance of the destination.



Salvador Dalí's "Cosmic Rhinoceros": Art Meets Science

Salvador Dalí's "Cosmic Rhinoceros" exemplifies the surrealist master's unique fusion of fantasy and science. This striking installation features dreamlike imagery and meticulous detail. The rhinoceros, often explored by Dalí, symbolises his fascination with natural geometric patterns, particularly the logarithmic spirals of the rhinoceros’ horn. The piece reflects Dalí's deep interest in the interplay between art, mathematics, and the cosmos, captivating audiences with its bold, imaginative vision. "Cosmic Rhinoceros" merges earthly strength with cosmic symbolism, embodying Dalí's philosophy and transforming the sculpture into an exploration of strength, virility, and the surreal.



“Art has always been a passion of mine and an integral part of Phoenix Palladium’s vision,” shared Gayatri Ruia, Director at Phoenix Palladium. “We are honoured to bring Salvador Dalí’s Cosmic Rhinoceros to our patrons, a symbol of our dedication to not only luxury retail but also to fostering an environment where art and culture thrive. Our journey over these fifteen years has been one of constant evolution, and Dalí’s work now crowns our commitment to offering Mumbai’s most enriched lifestyle experience.”



The exhibit was an indulgence for the senses, a celebration of artistry and culture. The event was graced by Atul Ruia, chairman at The Phoenix Mills Ltd, and Gayatri Ruia, alongside distinguished guests from the art world. Among them was renowned art collector and philanthropist Shalini Passi, founder of MASH & SPAF, who served as the esteemed chief guest for the occasion. Mumbai's elite and discerning art aficionados were mesmerized by a captivating Flamenco performance, a visual and auditory feast, while their palates were delighted by an exquisite menu crafted by the St. Regis Café. Each canapé, imbued with the surrealism and avant-garde spirit of Dalí, was a miniature work of art, reimagining textures and flavours with a dreamlike quality reminiscent of his iconic melting clocks and enigmatic landscapes. This specially curated Dalí-inspired menu by Chef Domenico Iannone will be available for a week, starting from November 23rd at the St. Regis Mumbai.



Shalini Passi, celebrated for her dedication to fostering contemporary art in India and championing women's voices in creative fields, shared her admiration for the initiative, saying, “Art has the power to transcend boundaries and elevate spaces beyond the ordinary. Here to support my friend Gayatri Ruia, I am inspired by Phoenix Palladium’s commitment to bringing exceptional art into public spaces. It reflects a forward-thinking vision, creating immersive experiences for the community while highlighting the vital role of women in shaping cultural narratives.”



Over the years, the mall has showcased remarkable installations, transforming the mall into a vibrant cultural destination where luxury shopping seamlessly blends with artistic expression. From exquisite metal art by Valay Shende to works by artists acquired by Phoenix malls over the years including Thukral & Tagra, Ravinder Reddy, and William Kentridge, along with breath taking seasonal décor, the mall has continually redefined its space as one where retail and artistic expression converge.

