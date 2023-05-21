Spend your Sunday afternoon reading this week’s top feature stories

The past week had a variety of feature stories that had something of interest for everyone -- right from plastic surgeries to exploring how restaurants are adding fat to their cocktails. Mid-day Online also found a bookstore owner who came to move only to meet Salman Khan and has called Mumbai his home since then

A majority of people today are open to experimenting with new beauty trends to look young as possible. A lot of the inspiration comes from their favourite celebrities. However, beauty treatments can sometimes go wrong for celebrities too. In a similar incident, Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently opened up about the consequences she faced due to a botched rhinoplasty. Plastic surgeries don’t always turn out the way people imagine them to. We spoke to an expert to help readers understand the complexities of plastic surgery before one can go through with it.



In times when both work and stress levels are skyrocketing, people are engaging themselves in activities that are working as therapy for them. Mumbaikars have been picking up an interest in one such activity called poi spinning. This activity is not just fun but also has great mental and physical benefits. While the Mumbai Surf Club hosts these workshops, we talk to poi spinners to understand more about the community in Mumbai.



Ever heard of restaurants adding ghee and butter to the cocktails you love to drink to enhance their flavour? It is precisely what Mumbai’s restaurants and bars are busy doing. Such is the need to cater to the evolved palate of the diner that they are not only exploring ideas and concepts within their own spaces but also inviting other experts in a knowledge-sharing exchange. Mixologists and bartenders shed light on why and how it is done.



While weddings in India are a grand and expensive affair, the youth is now looking at intimate weddings as a better alternative. The country is witnessing a gradual rise in the number of such weddings with multiple factors being responsible for this change. We spoke to a Mumbai couple who recently had an intimate wedding as well as a wedding videographer to understand why the youth is choosing to have intimate weddings over the traditional big fat Indian weddings.



Like a lot of other things, Mumbai is incomplete without its migratory flamingos. However, as per the IUCN endangered list, these birds are now under the endangered category. For National Endangered Species Day 2023, we spoke to green activists who dissect the reason behind the shrinking number of flamingos.



We ended this week with a pit stop at a bookstore in Bandra. In a candid conversation with the bookstore’s owner, we found out that his dream to meet Salman Khan made him land in Mumbai from Bihar and ended up helping him build his small world in this city.



Here is the complete list of our top feature stories of the last week:



Plastic surgery is on the rise among Gen Z, here's why



Priyanka Chopra Jonas opens up about ‘deep depression’ due to a botched rhinoplasty. Experts reveal why more Gen Z and boomers want to change their look and share a rundown to approach plastic surgeries in an informed manner. Picture Courtesy: iStock



Why more people are learning poi spinning and how it is therapeutic for them

As people take up different kinds of off-beat activities in the city, there is one that is getting a lot of people to move more than they would have ever thought they could. They are being able to do this by spinning pois – right here in Mumbai and achieving all kinds of mental and physical benefits. Picture Courtesy: Sagar Pitale/Nitya Vyas/Janhavi Ajgaonkar

Ghee and butter in cocktails? Here’s why more Mumbai restaurants are experimenting with fat in cocktails

Imagine the flavour of ghee, butter, truffle or parmesan in your cocktails. Unbelievable right? Bartenders and mixologists at Mumbai restaurants are adopting the fat-washing technique and are loving every bit of the experiment. Photo Courtesy: SAZ American Brasserie

Rise of intimate weddings in India: Why are new-age couples opting for it?



From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, we have seen many couples tread down the path of intimate weddings. Most new age couples today are opting for the same and ditching the glorious big fat Indian weddings. If you too are considering doing the same, we have attempted to further clarify this new concept for you. Picture Courtesy: iStock

National Endangered Species Day: How Navi Mumbai activists are protecting flamingos from a capitalist nexus



The IUCN endangered list includes Lesser Flamingo, Mumbai's winter migratory bird, under the 'threatened' category. On National Endangered Species Day 2023, Green activists share how rampant urbanisation has led to the habitat loss of flamingos, setting a disruption in Navi Mumbai's ecology. Photo Courtesy: Vidyasagar Hariharan

Shelf-Life with Mid-Day: 'My dream to meet Salman Khan brought me to Mumbai', says Bandra bookstore owner



Mumbai is a city of dreams and one that people come to fulfill and probably never leave. One such individual is the owner of 'A Book Shop', who came to Mumbai to meet Salman Khan 20 years ago. Today, he calls the city his home and even owns a bookshop. Photo Courtesy: Aakanksha Ahire

