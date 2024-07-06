Breaking News
Startups, Global Capability Centres created 8 crore jobs in India in 5 years: Labour Secretary

Updated on: 06 July,2024 10:46 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and startups have emerged as major players in creating jobs in India

Startups, Global Capability Centres created 8 crore jobs in India in 5 years: Labour Secretary

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and startups have emerged as major players in creating jobs in India.


Together, these created about eight crore new jobs in the last five years, said Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment.


Dawra said this at an event held in the national Capital by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Employers’ Federation of India (EFI), citing the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS).


She also revealed the reforms such as decriminalisation of labour laws, and increasing female workforce participation, undertaken by the ministry for ease of doing business.

She noted that reforms such as social security and labour welfare are expected to drive inclusive growth in India.

In addition, “29 labour laws had been codified into four labour laws. A national career service portal is active and data from the Skills Ministry is being integrated”, Dawra said.

Further, she added that India “has about 1 crore gig workers and the gig economy is expected to give employment to about 2.4 crore people by 2030.”

Meanwhile, the government has also constituted a task force to study the impact of Artificial Intelligence on the future of work, the senior official said, calling for more research.

