On popular demand, the legendary German DJ and producer, Boris returns for a second consecutive year for a power-packed performance at Sunburn Arena, on December 7 and 8, 2024 in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, respectively

Boris Brejcha is also a skilled painter and often uses his artistic talents to design his own album covers

Listen to this article Techno maestro Boris Brejcha announces December gig in Mumbai x 00:00

Boris Brejcha returns to India for another electrifying two-city performance to wrap this year in distinctive sonic waves. On popular demand, the legendary German DJ and producer who drew over 15,000 fans under one roof, returns for a second consecutive year for a power-packed performance at Sunburn Arena, on December 7 and 8, 2024 in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans are in for a real treat as the king of 'High-Tech Minimal' beats will light up the stage with his signature mix of minimal techno, house and trance. Recognised for his enigmatic joker mask inspired by the Carnival of Venice, Boris Brejcha has carved out a unique niche in the electronic music world, captivating audiences with his infectious energy and pulsating beats.

With a career spanning over two decades, Brejcha has established himself as a leading figure in the realm of electronic music, boasting a wide discography with tracks like ‘Purple Noise’, ‘Gravity’ and ‘Space Driver’, having founded his own and music label, Fckng Serious. His performances at top festivals such as Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival and Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) have invited dance and music enthusiasts alike.

Born in 1981, Brejcha's musical journey began after a life-changing event at a young age, which led him to immerse himself in music as a form of expression. At the age of six, he was seriously injured in the Ramstein air show disaster becoming badly burnt and spent months in the hospital. He states in an interview: “This was a special incident in my life. I was alone, I was a little boy and I was in an extreme situation.”

During his recovery, music became a vital escape and a means to cope with the pain and challenges he faced. This early encounter with music's therapeutic power inspired him to delve deeper into creating his own sounds. Over time, this passion evolved, and he developed a unique high-tech minimal style that has since defined his career as a pioneering techno DJ and producer. At the age of forty, he still bears extensive scars from the severe burns.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, “We are beyond excited to announce that Boris Brejcha is returning to India for an exclusive tour, after a spectacular show last year! His innovative sound and unparalleled performance style have garnered him a massive following here and we are eager to see him light up the stage once more!”

Sunburn has previously hosted some of the biggest names in the global music scene, including the iconic Martin Garrix India Tour, Armin Van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Black Coffee and the unforgettable Marshmello Holi Weekend Tour.

Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water Sunburn Arena ft. Boris Brejcha is presented by Absolut Mixers, driven by Hyundai, powered by Reliance Digital and styled by Jack & Jones, event by Spacebound and Team Innovation.

For tickets, log on to bookmyshow.com.

Also read: Neeta Lulla: People questioned my style, but I stood by my fashion choices