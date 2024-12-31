Yearender 2024: Music trends that took over this year

It's December 31 and with that comes to end another year of good music

It was a year of lot of live music for Mumbaikars as they not only witnessed Maroon 5 but also Bryan Adams apart from Ed Sheeran this year.

With that, live music grew so much that the buzz around Coldplay intensified to the point where tickets were sold out before you knew it.

Being at the forefront of the music scene, here are some of the insights shared by the experts in the city:

Anil Makhija, COO - Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow

Live entertainment, whether it is through music concerts and festivals, or any other performance acts, have become a mainstay in the social and cultural fabric of India and are certainly seeing a massive resurgence. Over the past few years, there has been a seismic shift in India's live entertainment landscape, with a resounding resurgence of real-life experiences peaking 2022 onwards. As per BookMyShow’s year ender report- #BookMyShowThrowback, 2024 saw BookMyShow offering a wide platter of an extraordinary 30,687 live events across 319 cities, marking a remarkable 18 per cent growth in India's live entertainment consumption in 2024. Interestingly, music tourism surged, becoming one of the defining trends of the year. Over 4,77,393 fans travelled outside their cities to attend live music events. Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour in India saw fans from over 500 cities and 28 States making their way to Ahmedabad, a testament to the magnetic pull of live entertainment. Tier 2 cities experienced a dramatic 682% growth in live events, including markets like Kanpur, Shillong and Gandhinagar, signalling a democratisation of entertainment access across the country.



We have seen pent-up consumer demand for live entertainment experiences in India and the desire to be a part of such compelling experiences, has grown significantly with Indians willing to pay for a premium experience when it comes to leisure time. In fact, 2024 saw a 123 per cent increase in fans who opted for premium experiences at live events and a rise in curated event elements - from gourmet food to bespoke merchandise - BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, redefined what it means to truly experience entertainment.

VG Jairam, Founder Hyperlink Brand Solutions, Mahindra Blues Festival

2024 was a remarkable year for music and festivals in Mumbai and India. There was a significant surge in support for independent and regional talent, with artists singing in languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Punjabi finding major audiences alongside English and Bollywood acts. Festivals leaned heavily on collaborations between international and Indian artists, creating unique fusion performances that resonated with younger audiences. These partnerships helped globalise Indian music while staying rooted in local traditions. With increasing focus on climate change, festivals embraced eco-conscious practices such as zero-waste initiatives, solar-powered stages, and sustainable merchandise.

Consumers showed greater preference for brands and events committed to green solutions. Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) elements transformed live music experiences, from interactive stages to gamified festival zones. Fans could engage with music and artists like never before, both on-ground and digitally. Smaller, highly curated festivals that focused on niche genres such as blues folk, percussion, jazz, techno gained traction. This trend reflects a shift toward personalized and immersive music experiences, appealing to audiences seeking depth over scale. Electronic Dance Music (EDM) and techno festivals saw a resurgence, with Mumbai emerging as a hub for underground techno movements and all-night raves, pushing the boundaries of India’s nightlife culture.

Aman Kumar, co-founder, White Fox, AVA Experiences & Grub Fest

2024 was the year Punjabi music ascended to unparalleled heights, redefining the global music landscape. Each artist and promoter elevated the genre, delivering once-in-a-lifetime experiences that transcended boundaries and captivated audiences worldwide. This global takeover wasn’t just about music it was a movement that united our part of the world, radiating pride, cultural richness, and a shared sense of identity. Punjabi music became a beacon of inspiration, proving that our roots hold the power to conquer the world stage.

Mohit Bijlani, founder, Team Innovation

In 2024, music tourism emerged as a significant trend across India, particularly in metropolitan areas like Mumbai. Concerts and music festivals became more than just entertainment; they transformed into cultural experiences that attracted audiences from various regions. The combination of live performances and travel opportunities encouraged music lovers to explore new destinations, both within India and internationally. This trend was fueled by the increasing accessibility of events in Tier 2 cities such as Pune, Jaipur, and Kochi, which began hosting unique music festivals that appealed to younger audiences seeking diverse experiences. The presence of international artists significantly impacted the Indian music scene in 2024.

High-profile concerts by global stars like Coldplay generated substantial buzz on social media platforms, indicating a strong interest among fans. Additionally, performances by artists such as Dua Lipa and Maroon 5 further emphasized the growing appetite for international acts among Indian audiences. While international acts gained popularity, there was also a notable rise in the recognition of local artists. Events like Karan Aujla’s It Was All A Dream Tour and Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil Luminati Tour and and Arijit Singh’s tour reached millions of fans, showcasing the appeal of homegrown talent on a global stage. The success stories of local musicians contributed to a more inclusive narrative within the Indian music industry.

Social media played a crucial role in shaping conversations around music and festivals throughout 2024. Platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram saw significant engagement during festive seasons with brands leveraging these channels for marketing purposes. The year also marked an increased focus on inclusivity within the Indian music scene. Events celebrated diverse genres and aimed to create spaces where different communities could come together through shared musical experiences. This shift was evident not only at major festivals but also at smaller local events that embraced various musical styles.