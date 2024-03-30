‘The Raga of a Broken Heart’, was born out of a gut-wrenching heartache Moli experienced three years ago. Currently, Moli is busy planning his India Tour, during which he will be performing in various cities

An experimental musician known for playing multiple instruments, Anmol Gupta, aka Moli, has released his latest single titled ‘The Raga of a Broken Heart’ from his debut album, ‘Retrogression Progression’, an experimental film concept album of psychedelic rock and music.

Musical albums can be just as captivating as movies, telling stories and evoking emotions through their songs, and his latest single, ‘The Raga of a Broken Heart’, was born out of a gut-wrenching heartache Moli experienced three years ago. Known for his exploration of sound, this young Delhi-based musician delved deep into Hindustani classical music and discovered the Raga Bhairavi, which stayed with him.

“One evening, the track was born through experimentation with the raga and additional elements. Before I knew it, it had already become a combination of two ragas,” said Moli, who has also played with Indie Rock bands such as Parikrama and Indian Ocean. He isn’t certain if he discovered a new raga, but he certainly found a new sonic sound with ‘The Raga of a Broken Heart.’

Formerly a film student who also assisted in Bollywood films like ‘Half Girlfriend’, Moli is experimental not only with sound but also with visuals. Now, Moli, who can play 14 instruments, including drums, saxophone, keys, piano, synths, and guitar, refers to his ‘music videos’ as ‘films’.

The video for ‘The Raga of a Broken Heart’ was shot over three days. The symbolism in the track, from the thumping choreography to the imagery of fire, colours, and darkness, reflects the immense pain Moli felt. In one scene, Moli even lights his hand on fire in reality, with no CGI used. The video also incorporates elements of Sufism, symbolizing Moli’s plea for help from a higher power.

Being a psychedelic rock musician in a country obsessed with Bollywood and film music isn’t easy. However, starting his musical journey at the age of nine, Moli found solace in psychedelic rock, alternative, jazz-rock, and shoegaze music. Born in 1999, Moli is now one of the youngest experimental psychedelic artists globally and the first Indian artist to be featured in the modern Psychedelia International Editorial Playlist, alongside international names like Tame Impala, Crumb, King-gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, etc., in Spotify’s International “Modern Psychedelia” playlist.

Currently, Moli is busy planning his India Tour, during which he will be performing in various cities:



- Delhi - 5 April

- Pune - 12 April

- Bengaluru - 13 April

- Goa - 14 April

The song was released on March 29, 2024. Watch it here

