With more rainy days in store before the monsoon completely withdraws from the country, here are some tips to blend style and comfort, and ace your sartorial choices this season

With the rain come different kinds of challenges in choosing an ideal outfit that not only looks stylish but is also comfortable and convenient to manage during the downpour. From fabric to fit, and from accessories to footwear, every element needs to be taken into consideration while curating the perfect outfit for a rainy day.

The peak of the monsoon season is already over, but several regions across the country, including Mumbai, are still receiving moderate to heavy rainfall in September.

“I always say monsoon style is all about striking a balance between comfort, functionality, and flair. The weather is unpredictable, so your outfit needs to be reliable,” shares celebrity stylist Madhuri Singh.

Fabric and colour

On a rainy day, it is best to opt for lightweight, fuss-free outfits that are easy to maintain and allow comfortable movement. One can experiment with specific fabrics and colours that are suitable for the monsoon season.

“The goal is to choose fabrics that are breathable, lightweight and quick-drying. Cotton, rayon, crepe, and muslin work beautifully during the rainy season. They are easy to manage and won’t get heavy when wet,” suggests Singh.

Stylists Madhuri Singh (L) and Manjari Mishra (R)

Personal stylist Manjari Mishra, popularly known as @thesartorialgeek, further recommends avoiding certain fabrics. “Avoid heavy fabrics like leather, knits or even thick denim. Soft and light fabrics are the best for monsoon. Nylon and polyester work well but if natural fabrics are a preference, then linen is a good choice,” she says.

Rain often creates a gloomy atmosphere, hence opting for vibrant colours during the monsoon season can not only make one look stylish but may also help uplift mood.

“Monsoon is a great time to embrace vibrant colours and bold prints. Shades like bright green, orange, cobalt blue, or fuchsia pink add energy and contrast beautifully against grey skies. If you’re a print lover, experiment with tropical motifs, abstract patterns, or playful geometrics,” recommends Singh.

However, besides the style, one should also consider functionality and opt for colours that can bear the brunt of the rain. Solid colours are often the safest bet as they don’t become see-through easily.

Mishra recommends opting for darker colours and prints that can hide stains that one might get while commuting. “It’s better to avoid whites or pastels as mud stains are inevitable, so light colours won’t help. Adding pops of bright colours through accessories like bags, scarfs, jewellery or shoes can brighten up your look on a gloomy day,” she shares.

Fit and form

As much as you might want to wear a maxi dress for an outing on a rainy day, it is best to avoid it! Certain outfit choices, especially those that are floor-touching, are often not functional and comfortable during the monsoon season. One should skip long bottoms like flared trousers, floor-length skirts, maxi dresses, palazzos, etc.

What works best, then? Mishra says, “Shorter hemlines in pants, skirts or dresses (anything ankle-length or above) is the best for rainy days as it makes commuting in the rain much easier.”

It is also advisable to opt for breathable silhouettes. “Choose structured yet breathable fits — think cropped trousers, co-ord sets, shirt dresses, or wrap skirts. These hold their shape and keep you looking sharp, even when the weather doesn’t cooperate,” advises Singh, adding, “Avoid tight-fitting clothes like skinny jeans, and steer clear of heavy fabrics like denim.”

Monsoon fashion tips

Besides the outfit itself, one must select footwear, accessories, etc., that don’t hamper comfort during the monsoon season.

“Waterproof rain jackets, that look cooler than regular raincoats, could be a good addition to your outfit,” says Mishra.

Singh further shares the following tips to bring flair and functionality to your monsoon look:

Footwear: Go for waterproof sandals, slides, mules, or even Crocs. Avoid leather or suede, as they get spoiled easily.

Bags: PVC totes, transparent clutches, or coated canvas bags are great picks. They’re functional and still look chic.

Jewellery: Stick to acrylic, resin, terracotta pieces or coated metals that won’t tarnish and can add a pop of colour or quirk to your rainy-day outfit.

Undergarments: This is a monsoon essential. Breathable, moisture-wicking undergarments keep you dry and comfortable throughout the day.

Hair: Humidity brings frizz, so go for sleek ponytails, braided buns, or simply tie a printed scarf around your head. It protects your hair and adds character.

What to wear during the rainy season?

Still not sure about your fashion for a rainy day? The stylists share outfit pairings that are both stylish and practical.

Mishra has the following suggestions:

1. You can opt for a linen shirt, along with linen shorts and knee-high rain boots.

2. Parachute trousers, paired with tank tops or any other tee of your choice, is also a good option.

3. ⁠Wear colourful rain jackets with a monochromatic layer underneath.

Singh shares the following combinations that work well during monsoon:

1. You can opt for stylish dresses such as shirt dresses, A-line cotton dresses, or wrap dresses paired with waterproof sandals. Keep the hemline above the calf to avoid dirty hemlines. Avoid bodycon silhouettes or long maxis that trail through puddles.

2. Georgette or rayon co-ord sets are also suitable for the monsoon season. These are easy to wear, look polished, and dry quickly. Opt for bold florals, checks, or eye-catching solids like orange, parrot green, or fuchsia for a cheerful vibe on grey days.

3. You can experiment with layering. A solid cotton shirt over a crop top and shorts can act as a shield from the drizzle, while also adding depth to your look.