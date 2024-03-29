Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: 6 held for beating man, forcing him to lick shoes
Mumbai Monorail service receives technology-advanced coaches
Prakash Ambedkar accuses Sanjay Raut of stabbing VBA in the back
Mukhtar Ansari's son: My father was given slow poison; we will move to judiciary
'We have a very long road ahead of us': Maryland governor on rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Aamsul Saar to Kokum Hummus Try these refreshing Kokum infused drinks and dishes to beat the Mumbai heat
<< Back to Elections 2024

Aamsul Saar to Kokum Hummus: Try these refreshing Kokum-infused drinks and dishes to beat the Mumbai heat

Premium

Updated on: 29 March,2024 10:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aakanksha Ahire | aakanksha.ahire@mid-day.com

Top

Summer calls for a strong punch of kokum kadhi or a refreshing glass of kokum sherbet. However, there is more to this fruit than our usual drinks. As temperatures soar in Mumbai, we bring you salivating kokum-infused recipes you must try this summer

Aamsul Saar to Kokum Hummus: Try these refreshing Kokum-infused drinks and dishes to beat the Mumbai heat

Kokum, also known as Garcinia Indica is cultivated in the western ghats of India. Photo Courtesy: one8Commune/Badmaash/The Leela

Key Highlights

  1. Kokum is popular in the summer season
  2. Kokum is also known to aid digestion, elevate the mood and keep the skin healthy
  3. Besides the usual sherbet, kokum is also used to make a variety of dishes like fish curry

Tingle your taste buds because it’s the official season to relish kokum's tangy and sour goodness. Although summer for many is synonymous with mangoes, for this writer, summer screams kokum. Known for its refreshing properties, kokum is a popular summer fruit that is a favourite of most Mumbaikars. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian food mumbai food Food and drink cocktail Drink life and style Lifestyle news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK