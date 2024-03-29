Aamsul Saar to Kokum Hummus: Try these refreshing Kokum-infused drinks and dishes to beat the Mumbai heat

Summer calls for a strong punch of kokum kadhi or a refreshing glass of kokum sherbet. However, there is more to this fruit than our usual drinks. As temperatures soar in Mumbai, we bring you salivating kokum-infused recipes you must try this summer

Kokum, also known as Garcinia Indica is cultivated in the western ghats of India. Photo Courtesy: one8Commune/Badmaash/The Leela

Key Highlights Share:





Kokum is popular in the summer season Kokum is also known to aid digestion, elevate the mood and keep the skin healthy Besides the usual sherbet, kokum is also used to make a variety of dishes like fish curry

Tingle your taste buds because it’s the official season to relish kokum's tangy and sour goodness. Although summer for many is synonymous with mangoes, for this writer, summer screams kokum. Known for its refreshing properties, kokum is a popular summer fruit that is a favourite of most Mumbaikars.