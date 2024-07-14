While traditional favourites like vada pav and samosa will continue to be enjoyed occasionally, healthier versions such as baked samosas are gaining popularity, according to the monsoon snacks report by Godrej Food Trends Report 2024

As the monsoon season graces us with its refreshing showers, it brings along cravings for delicious and comforting snacks. The pitter-patter of rain on windows, the cool breeze, and the cosy indoors create the perfect ambiance for indulging in our favourite treats. This year, the Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 curated by Godrej Vikhroli Cucina has unveiled the latest trends in monsoon snacking, emphasising health, nostalgia, and innovative flavours. From healthier twists on classic comfort foods to nutrient-packed bites, this season's trends showcase different ways in which people are moving towards monsoon snacking that is both enjoyable and guilt-free.

Crafted with insights from over 190 visionary thought leaders including celebrity chefs, influential bloggers, and dedicated nutritionists the report highlights key trends that are set to revolutionise monsoon snacking, making it both enjoyable and guilt-free.

Key Monsoon Snacking Trends 2024:

Air-fried options on the rise: A significant 88.5 per cent of experts favour non-fried options this monsoon season; the trend is shifting towards baked or air-fried alternatives. While traditional favourites like vada pav and samosa will continue to be enjoyed occasionally, healthier versions such as baked samosas are gaining popularity. Nut-enriched and non-fried/air-fried options deliver the same crispiness without the high-fat content, aligning with the global movement towards healthier eating.

Nutritionally fortified options: Close behind, 78.8 per cent of experts predict a rise in nutritionally fortified snacks. With the shift towards work-from-home and hybrid work models, snacks have become an integral part of meal plans. People are now more inclined towards healthier ingredients like makhana and millets, and consciously choosing baked and puffed options over deep-fried ones. These snacks offer a satisfying crunch with a guilt-free boost of nutrients.

Ready-to-eat snacks solutions: With 51.9 per cent of experts predicting increased popularity, ready-to-eat snacks are perfect for on-the-go individuals. These convenient options cater to busy lifestyles, providing quick, nutritious choices like protein bars, energy bites, and pre-packaged fruit and nut mixes. For everyone who prefer the classic tastes, ready-to-eat frozen snacks like air-fried nuggets and millet patties are crafted to meet diverse dietary needs, ensuring that snacking is accessible anytime, anywhere.

Traditional flavours and textures: Nostalgia continues to play a significant role, with 76.9 per cent of experts favouring traditional flavours and textures. While parents strive to introduce healthy snacks to their children, a balance is often struck with familiar, comforting options. Traditional snacks, enriched with healthy nutrients and prepared using low-fat or baked methods, will continue to grow in popularity. These snacks provide a sense of nostalgia while adhering to healthier cooking practices.

"Monsoon, with its cool, rainy days, beckons us to indulge in comforting, flavourful snacks. The insights from the Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 reveal intriguing shifts in snacking preferences, emphasizing a desire for healthier options without compromising on taste. This includes a notable preference for non-fried snacks, a growing interest in nutritionally fortified options, and a continued love for traditional flavours. Embracing these trends allows us to fully enjoy the monsoon season while also caring for our health. It's about relishing the joy of snacking while making mindful choices that nourish our bodies. Let's celebrate the monsoon with a delicious array of snacks that cater to both our indulgence and well-being," says Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, managing director of A Perfect Bite Consulting and editor of the annual Godrej Food Trends Report.