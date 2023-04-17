Are you feeling thirsty? Make these 5 refreshing summer drinks to beat the heat

It is that time of the year when drinking as much liquid as possible is necessary and one doesn't have to only drink water but can innovate and make different summer drinks too. Here are some recipes to get you started

Aam panna is one of the easiest drinks to make and enjoy during the summer. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

The summer season is here and with that comes the need to be hydrated at all times. While we may not always feel like eating, there is an easier way to restore our bodies and that is with some easy summer drinks. These include some favourites like aam panna as well as mango lassi and sattu sharbat, among others.



Here's a selection of summertime beverages that you simply must try.

Aam Panna

A cool summer beverage composed of raw mango pulp, cumin, and mint leaves. Aam Panna is a popular Indian drink that is both energising and refreshing. It aids in resisting the sweltering heat and quickly hydrates you.

Ingredients:

Green mangoes 500 gm

Sugar 1/2 cup

Salt 2 tsp

Kala namak (black rock salt) 2 tsp

Roasted and powdered cumin seeds 2 tsp

Finely chopped mint leaves 2 Tbsp

Water 2 cups

Method:

1. Boil the mangoes till they become soft inside, and the skin gets discoloured. When cool enough to handle, remove the skin and squeeze the pulp out of the mangoes. Mix all the ingredients together, blend, and add 2 cups of water. Put some ice in the glasses and pour the Panna over them.

Iced Jaljeera

An energising beverage filled with flavour. Serve cold to instantly cool you off.

Ingredients:

Tamarind pulp 125 gm

Mint leaves 3 tbsp

Ground cumin 1/2 tsp

Ground cumin, roasted 3/4 tsp

Grated jaggery 50 gm

Black salt 4 tsp

Ginger salt (gourmet flavoured salt), grated 1 tbsp

Lemon juice 3-4 tbsp

A pinch of chilli powder (Kashmiri mirch)

Garam masala 1/2 tsp

Water 1/2 litre

Method:

1. For the jaljeera, add all the ingredients in a food processor and blend it together.

2. Chill overnight. Then strain and freeze it.

3. Garnish the drink with some boondis and serve.

Sattu Sharbat

This delicious summertime treat, sattu sharbat from Bihar is well-known for its cooling qualities. It has its own variations in states like Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh and is well-liked nationwide.

Ingredients:

Chana sattu, fourth cup

Chilled water 4 cups

Lemon juice 2 tsp

Roasted cumin powder, 1/2 tsp

Mint leaves, 2 tsp (chopped)

Black salt to taste

Green chilli, chopped 1 no

Raw mango, grated 2 tsp

Method:

1. Add all ingredients to a jug and mix well. Serve in glasses along with some ice cubes. Garnish with more mint leaves.

Mango Lassi

A fresh approach to the beloved lassi. Mango pulp and creamy yogurt were combined with a tonne of ice.

Ingredients:

Curd 125 ml

Iced water 200 ml

Ice 8 cubes

Mango, chopped 1 no

Sugar 1 tbsp

A pinch of dried mint

Method:

1. Whip all the ingredients together in a blender.

2. Serve chilled.

Barley Water

Barley water is an amazing beverage that our ancestors used in their daily diet since the birth of civilisation. It is an antiquated remedy or an elixir for good health. Barley is a powerful grain that has long been used to prepare cereals, serve as a substitute for rice, and prepare other delicacies that are distinctive to different regional cuisines.

Ingredients:

Pearl barley 1/4 cup

Water 4 cups

A pinch of salt

A drizzle of honey (optional)

A lemon rind (optional)

Method:

1. Heat the water and pearl barley in a saucepan and bring it to a boil.

2. Add the salt and let it cook on a low flame for 30 minutes.

3. You can muddle the grains a little, using a spoon.

4. Strain it into a glass, tip in a lemon rind, and drizzle with a little honey on top.

5. Let it cool completely. You can also keep it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes and then have it.



