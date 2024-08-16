Breaking News
Updated on: 16 August,2024 06:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The award-winning cocktail bar located in the Four Seasons Bengaluru was ranked 38 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars in 2023, and has been consistently among the top 5 of the 30 Best Bars India list

Head bartender Gracy Chourey will be shaking things up by serving the signature drinks. Photo Courtesy: Olive Bar & Kitchen

Bandra's Olive Bar & Kitchen to host one of Asia's best bars Copitas Bengaluru for a bar takeover on August 22
Olive Bar & Kitchen in Bandra to host Copitas Bengaluru for a bar takeover on August 22, in association with All Things Nice.


The award-winning cocktail bar located in the Four Seasons Bengaluru was ranked 38 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars in 2023, and has been consistently among the top 5 of the 30 Best Bars India list. 



Head bartender Gracy Chourey (ranked one of the Top 16 Bartenders in World Class India 2024) will be shaking things up by serving the signature drinks that have become popular at Copitas.


Diners can stop by to sample expertly-crafted cocktails like Makrut Lime x Matcha Green Tea, makrut lime leaf, matcha green tea and Tanqueray and Pine Needle, pine needle, red wine, mezcal, Italian bitter, sweet vermouth and Singleton, from their signature Folium menu. They will also be offering a preview of their two new cocktails - Shiso Leaf, cape gooseberry, agave, shiso and Don Julio Blanco; and Barberry Leaf, vetiver, frankincense, barberry leaf, amaro and Ketel One. 

These cocktails come from Copitas’ just-introduced range of drinks, Folium Chapter 01, with Folium Chapter 02 launching shortly. Like all the cocktails crafted at Copitas, these are inspired by sustainability and hyperlocal ingredients, celebrating the vitality and interconnectedness of the leaf that features in each drink.

AD Singh, founder and managing director, Olive Group of Restaurants, “For over the two decades that Olive Bar & Kitchen, Bandra has been welcoming guests, we’ve associated with the finest talent, many of whom are within our own company, and otherwise through these kinds of bar takeovers and other, similar activations. I am greatly looking forward to offering our guests a taste of what Copitas has to offer on what promises to be an extra-special Thursday night at Olive.”

Nikhil Agarwal, founder of All Things Nice, “I am super excited to partner with Olive, an icon in Mumbai, to bring Copitas, one of Asia's best bars from the Four Seasons in Bangalore to Mumbai for a night of great cocktails and fun, that too on Olive's famous Thursday night.”

Where: Olive Bar & Kitchen, Bandra West
When: August 22
Time: From 8 pm onwards

