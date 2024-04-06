Burmese New Year 2024: Enjoy delicious Burmese food with the Thingyan Festival at Burma Burma in Mumbai

The centrepiece of the Thingyan Festival celebration at Burma Burma is the 'Village Set,' a sharing meal for two, that brings people together over a selection of delectable, traditional Burmese dishes arranged beautifully on a flat, cane basket, fostering a sense of community and bonding

The Thingyan festival to celebrate the Burmese New Year will be on from April 11 - May 19. Photo Courtesy: Burma Burma

If you love the comfort of Burmese food, then you have to set out and celebrate Burmese New Year later this April. Burma Burma is hosting a celebration of Thingyan - the Burmese New Year and harvest festival with a menu from April 11 - May 19.



Enjoy a sumptuous meal of Burmese home-style, festive dishes and refreshing beverages from the limited edition at their restaurants not only in Mumbai but also in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.



Thingyan - also known as the Water Festival, is characterised by the playful act of water splashing, symbolising purification and washing away of the old to make way for the new. The festivities extend beyond Burma's borders, aligning with New Year and harvest celebrations across Asia. During this auspicious time, the native Burmese Padauk flower, an integral part of the celebrations, blooms and its vibrant hues mirror the exuberance of the Thingyan Festival.



This spring, the specially-curated festive menu captures the very soul of the joyous celebration and the culinary diversity of Yangon. Community eating has always been at the heart of Burmese as with other Asian cultures and no festival is complete without feasting with your loved ones. The special, dine-in menu comprises an array of small plates bursting with authentic Burmese spices, and a selection of sweet indulgences that leave you craving for more.



The centrepiece of the Thingyan Festival celebration at Burma Burma is the 'Village Set,' a sharing meal for two, that brings people together over a selection of delectable, traditional Burmese dishes arranged beautifully on a flat, cane basket, fostering a sense of community and bonding. The dishes include the zesty Sweet Lime and Shallot Salad, Assorted Fries Platter, the Peppery Tofu & Onion Stir fry to be enjoyed with flaky Palata, the traditional Pumpkin & Broad Bean Curry to be savoured with hearty Coconut Rice and Roselle & Mushroom Stir Fry along with an array of delightful relishes.



Also available to order as individual small plates – these dishes are sure to add a festive flavour to your favourites from our ala carte menu. Adding to the festive spirit is a selection of specially crafted, refreshing beverages including Twilight, Plum Sour, El Dragon and Musk. Like every festival – Thingyan too has its sweet indulgences including Banana Sanwin Makin, the refreshing Lemon Poppy seed Ice cream and Mont Lone Yay Paw – the traditional Thingyan sweet of glutinous rice flour dumplings filled with palm jaggery and topped with shredded coconut.



The festive menu at Burma Burma in Mumbai (Fort and Goregaon), Delhi NCR (DLF Mall of India - Noida, Cyber Hub-Gurugram and Select City Walk-Delhi), Bengaluru (Indiranagar, Forum Rex Walk-Brigade Road and Mall of Asia- Hebbal) Kolkata (Park Street), Hyderabad (Knowledge City) and Ahmedabad ( Palladium Mall).

According to Ankit Gupta, co-founder, Burma Burma, “The Thingyan Festival is a time for celebrations and renewal, and what better way to usher it in than with a celebratory menu that transports you to Yangon in the heart of Burma. Our specially curated menu and vibrant atmosphere aim to capture the essence of this joyous occasion, fostering a sense of community and sharing. Let's welcome the new year together, with open hearts and delicious food."



Begin your feast with the zesty Sweet Lime & Shallot Salad, a delicious combination of sweet lime, garlic oil, roasted gram flour, lime, shallot, crushed green chillies and peanuts. Inspired by a freshly tossed lime salad eaten by the Burma Burma team at a cafeteria in Bogyoke Aung San Market or Scott Market in Yangon where locals flock for lunch on a working day. This is the perfect appetizer to awaken your taste buds. Continue with the Assorted Fries Platter, featuring mock-mince samusa, sweet potato tempura, and rice crackers – a crunchy trio that pays homage to the Burmese love for fritters and snacky bites. The Peppery Tofu & Onion Stir Fry – takes you on a journey of slow-cooked caramelized onions with lemon leaves, soy, and crushed pepper, finished with seared tofu chunks. A savoury delight showcasing the mastery of the Bamar cooking style. Experience the comfort of the Shallow-Fried Palata, a soft, flaky, and layered delight.



Coconut Rice also traditionally known as Ohn Hatmin, a ceremonial dish served on special occasions, made with fragrant short- rice cooked with raisins and onions in fresh coconut milk. The rice pairs perfectly with the light and flavourful Pumpkin & Broad Bean Curry, - a version of Sebiyan from the Shan state, where yellow Pumpkin and broad bean grow widely. This curry is cooked with shallots, coconut, and chilli, celebrating popular Burmese vegetables and legumes. Explore the bold flavours of the Roselle & Mushroom Stir Fry, a dish from the Chin tribe, where sour roselle leaves and mushrooms are stir-fried with garlic, bird's eye chilli, and turmeric – a true testament to the Burmese love for sour notes. Finally, indulge your sweet tooth with the traditional Banana Sanwin Makin, a traditional Burmese semolina cake served at special feasts, with banana and strawberry, baked in coconut cream, and topped with poppy seeds, offering a perfect conclusion to your meal. Complete your culinary journey with the refreshing Lemon Poppy Seed Ice Cream, a citrusy delight with black poppy seeds, whipped cream, and mint. As a special treat, enjoy our complimentary Mont Lone Yay Paw, a traditional Thingyan sweet made with glutinous rice flour dumplings filled with palm jaggery and topped with shredded coconut – a festive delight shared among communities in Burma.



Pair your meal with specially crafted beverages: Twilight, a tropical blend of house-made mango puree, coconut, Yakult, shredded coconut, and fizz, Plum Sour, a delightful drink with tangy plum puree, lime, ginger ale, and black grass jelly, El Dragon, a light concoction made with exotic dragon fruit, coconut water, litchi water and elderflower syrup, and nata de coco and Musk, a refreshing mix of muskmelon with honey and lavender white tea cold brew, adorned with poppy seeds. As the festivities unfold, indulge in a culinary journey that mirrors the richness of Burmese traditions and the interconnectedness of Asian cultures. Join Burma Burma in celebrating Thingyan with open hearts, good company, and a feast that reflects the joy of the Lunar New Year.

