Burmese New Year 2024: ‘While there's a growing interest in global cuisines, many Mumbaikars may not be fully acquainted with Burmese food, culture’

As the Burmese-origin and Indians formerly based in Myanmar celebrate Burmese New Year, after observing the Thingyan Festival since April 13, there are Mumbaikars who celebrate it too. mid-day.com spoke to Ankit Gupta, who shares his experience of celebrating the festival and his Burmese origins in Mumbai

Burmese New Year is being celebrated on April 17 this year. Photo Courtesy: Burma Burma

The Burmese community in Mumbai will celebrate their Burmese New Year today, as the Thingyan Festival that started on April 13 culminates into celebratory rituals and food on April 17 this year. Having first been introduced to Burmese cuisine at an ‘Atho Kadai’, a street-side stall in Chennai’s Perambur in 2018, this writer had the opportunity to relish -- ‘Atho’, a street food snack; Egg Bhejo, eggs stuffed with wok-tossed vegetables, and Mohinga or Moinga, a delicious soup â€“ bringing back sweet memories of a small kadai standing out in a bustling street because of its food and smiling faces. While the community is known to settle in Burmese colonies in different parts of the country including Chennai, among other metros, many of them moved to Mumbai and have called the city their home for many decades. Through all of this, it is their food and culture that keeps the community close-knit.