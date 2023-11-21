Breaking News
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Caffeine meets cocktails Here is an ultimate haven for all coffee enthusiasts

Caffeine meets cocktails: Here is an ultimate haven for all coffee enthusiasts

Updated on: 21 November,2023 11:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Top

Here is an exquisite menu that caters to the cravings of both coffee aficionados and cocktail enthusiasts

Indulge in this amalgamation of coffee and cocktails, exclusively at Ritual Daily Coffee and Praia, Worli.

In a thrilling synergy of coffee mastery and mixology, Ritual Daily Coffee and Praia, Worli, unveiled their latest collaboration, a tantalising concoction set to redefine Mumbai's coffee culture and nightlife. This partnership promises an exquisite menu that caters to the cravings of both coffee aficionados and cocktail enthusiasts.


Featuring enticing blends like Pillow Talk (rum, espresso and toffee caramel) and When We Were Young (Jagermeister, spiced whisky and barrel-aged cold brew), this collaboration transforms your everyday coffee experience into a sophisticated adventure. 


For those seeking a guilt-free indulgence, Ritual Daily Coffee offers signature delights including the Biscoff Latte and Sugar-Free Mocha, ensuring a diverse range of options for every discerning palate.


Savour the craftsmanship of Ritual Daily Coffee with unique offerings like Spanish Lattes and nostalgic favourites such as House Cold Coffee and Nutella Frappe. 

Praia complements the experience with its exclusive cocktail specials, including One Night Stand (old monk, vermouth, bitters and cold brew) and Pillow Talk with homemade cold brew liqueur, whipped mascarpone and vanilla. This collaboration is a testament to the artistry and innovation of both brands.

Reflecting on this unique collaboration, Gaurav Dabrai, Co-Owner of Praia emphasised the significance of expertise in coffee preparation: "Anyone can serve coffee in a cup, but coffee requires a certain level of finesse and passion which only a specialist can introduce to the food and beverage program.” 

Rahul Ramnani, chef and founder of Ritual Daily Coffee, echoed this sentiment, stating, "We're fans of espresso and believe this caffeine-forward drink can be enjoyed at all times of the day and night too. The idea behind our newest collaboration is to marry the bittersweet kick of coffee with elegant cocktails you won’t want to put down."

Ritual Daily Coffee’s new South Bombay outlet is poised to cater to your coffee cravings and cocktail desires every day from 10 am to midnight. 

Moreover, this collaboration ensures that speciality coffee accompanies your dinner and drinks table at Praia, creating a seamless experience from day to night.

Indulge in this amalgamation of coffee and cocktails, exclusively at Ritual Daily Coffee and Praia, Worli. Embark on this culinary adventure and relish the finesse, passion, and innovation made from coffee and cocktails. 

