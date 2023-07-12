From citrus to pepper: How rum is evolving in India and why the future lies in premium, distinctive flavour

A vast majority of Indians are accustomed to consuming a small selection of rums since they are simple to prepare and affordable. Gin is now having a moment, but India is experiencing a rum revolution. We learn more from the producers of three indigenous rums

Every year, World Rum Day is celebrated on July 8 to celebrate the spirit. With monsoon here, hardly anyone sticks to one day to celebrate rum?

Rum, a perennial favourite of many, is making a significant impact at a time when gin is enjoying its moment. Interesting enough, the sweet yet robust spirit has been enjoyed for many years by everybody in the traditional Rum 'N' Coke, which even forced restaurants to put it on their menu. It has been popularised as dark rum, but is also available in a white variation. But that is changing. To tantalise their taste buds with a variety of flavours, people are stepping outside of the conventional selections.