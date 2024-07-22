Chicken Wing Day: Follow these recipes to indulge in delicious variations of Korean Fried Wings

As people around the world celebrated International Chicken Wing Day on July 1 earlier this month, the humble chicken wings have evolved so much since they became popular in India. With people riding the Korean wave, it gets even better because Indian chefs are going beyond the traditional preparations to give their own unique sweet, sour and spicy

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Every year, International Chicken Wing Day is celebrated on July 1 around the world The popularity of chicken wings around the has made people enjoy them in different cities Indian chefs share versions that not only have a plum glaze but also sweet-sour flavours

We can all agree that Chicken wings are delicious and with the Korean wave taking over India in the last few years, it is only getting better with mouth-watering classic Korean fried chicken wings. Traditionally made with seasoning like salt and sugar, the chicken wings are marinated with buttermilk, and then dredged with potato starch before being spiced and fried again. Beyond that, Korean BBQ chicken wings are only making people relish delicious chicken wings now more than ever before.