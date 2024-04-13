Breaking News
Chill out with these refreshing whiskey cocktails for summer

Updated on: 13 April,2024 08:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

From the zesty notes of Kiwi to the subtle sweetness of passionfruit syrups, each sip of these cocktails is refreshing and great to be enjoyed in the company of friends

Chill out with these refreshing whiskey cocktails for summer

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Amidst the sweltering heat of Mumbai, whiskey cocktails are emerging as an unexpected delight. Beyond their reputation as warming libations for colder months, whiskey-based concoctions offer a cooling respite during the hottest days.


Mixologists at Black Dog are blending complex flavours with an array of seasonal ingredients, crafting cocktails that invigorate the senses. From the zesty notes of Kiwi to the subtle sweetness of passionfruit syrups, each sip of these cocktails is refreshing and great to be enjoyed in the company of friends. 


Vikram KU, Brand Ambassador Diageo India shares three cocktail recipes to try this summer:


Walter Loves Caffeine

Ingredients:

Espresso coffee (chilled), 1 oz
Black Dog Keira Knightley Edition Blended Scotch whisky, 1.5 oz
Cinnamon syrup, 0.5 oz
Ice cubes
Cinnamon stick (for garnish, optional)

Method:

1. In a cocktail shaker, add whisky, chilled espresso coffee, and cinnamon syrup.
2. Fill the shaker with ice cubes.
3. Shake the mixture well for about 10-15 seconds to chill and combine the ingredients.
4. Strain the cocktail into a chilled martini glass or over fresh ice in a rocks glass.
5. Optionally, garnish with a cinnamon stick for added aroma and presentation. Your cocktail is ready.

The Orchard Highball

Ingredients:

Whisky, 60 ml
Lime Juice, 15 ml
Kiwi Crush, 1 bar spoon
Peach or passionfruit syrup, 1 bar spoon
Apple Juice, 30 ml
Soda Water (to top up)
Ice cubes
Kiwi slice or lime wedge 

Method:

1. In a cocktail shaker, combine whisky, lime juice, kiwi crush, peach or passionfruit syrup, and apple juice.
2. Top the mixture with ice cubes.
3. Shake the mixture vigorously for about 10-15 seconds to chill and blend the ingredients.
4. Strain the mixture into a highball glass filled with ice cubes.
5. Top up with soda water to your liking. 
6. Optionally, garnish with a slice of kiwi or a wedge of lime for an extra touch of freshness.
7. Stir gently before sipping to combine all the flavors. Enjoy your fizzy cocktail!

The Sweet Sparkle

Ingredients:

Whisky, 60 ml
Angostura bitters, 2 dashes
Lime cordial, 1 bar spoon
Ginger Ale 
Ice cubes
Orange wedge 

Method:

1. Fill a highball glass with ice cubes.
2. Pour in 60 ml of whisky.
3. Add 2 dashes of Angostura Bitters to the glass.
4. Add 1 barspoon of Lime Cordial and top up with Ginger Ale.
6. Stir gently to mix the ingredients.
7. Garnish with an orange wedge.

