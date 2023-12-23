Breaking News
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Christmas 2023 and New Year's Eve guide: Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach to host unique spread

Updated on: 23 December,2023 10:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The city-based five-star property is all set to embrace the joy of Christmas and welcome the New Year by hosting a series of brunch and lunch celebrations

Immerse yourself in Christmas and New Year specials throughout the week. Photo Courtesy: Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

As the festive season casts its magical spell, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach is all set to embrace the joy of Christmas and welcome the New Year by hosting a series of brunch and lunch celebrations.


Christmas Eve brunch and dinner - December 24
Immerse yourself in the spirit of Christmas Eve at The Square, where a sumptuous buffet awaits. Delight in an extensive spread featuring oriental, Indian, and European cuisines alongside live counters and festive specialties. The ambiance will be adorned with captivating Christmas decorations. Guests can enjoy unlimited pours of selected beverages, including a mix of imported and IMFL options.


Price:
Brunch – Kids: Rs 1,499 + taxes, Adults: Rs 2,999 + taxes (soft brunch)/Rs 1,200 + taxes (beverage package, optional)
Dinner – Kids: Rs 1,499 + taxes, Adults: Rs 2,599 + taxes (buffet) / Rs 1,200 + taxes (beverage package)


Christmas Day brunch and dinner - December 25
Continue the festivities with a lavish buffet at The Square on Christmas Day. Indulge in a diverse selection of cuisines alongside Christmas specials and a range of beverages, including beer, sangrias, flavoured cocktails, and more, all set amidst enchanting Christmas-themed décor.

Price:
Brunch – Kids: Rs 1,499 + taxes, Adults: Rs 2,599 + taxes (soft brunch)/Rs 1,200 + taxes (beverage package)

New Year's Eve - December 31
Bid adieu to the year gone by with an opulent New Year's Eve dinner at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach. With multiple seating options available – The Square, Pool View, and Ocean View – guests can relish a grand buffet featuring diverse cuisines, live counters, and an optional unlimited pour of wines and spirits.

Price varies based on seating preferences:
The Square: Kids – Rs 1,899 + taxes, Adults – Rs 2,999 + taxes (buffet)/Rs 1,000 + taxes (beverage package)
Pool View Seating: Kids – Rs 1,899 + taxes, Adults: Rs 3,999 + taxes (buffet)/Rs 1,000 + taxes (beverage package)
Ocean View Seating: Kids – Rs 1899 + taxes, Adults: Rs 4,999 + taxes (buffet)/INR 1,000 + taxes (beverage package)

New Year Brunch - January 1, 2024
Kickstart the New Year at The Square with a delightful brunch spread featuring oriental, Indian, and European cuisines, live counters, and special New Year offerings. Revel in the welcoming ambiance and enjoy a range of beverages including beer, sangrias, flavored cocktails, and more.

Price:
Brunch – Kids: Rs 1,499 + taxes, Adults: Rs 2,599 + taxes (soft brunch)/Rs 1,200 + taxes (beverage package)

For reservations and more details: +91 22 66934444/ 9372760066

