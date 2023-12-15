Breaking News
Christmas 2023: How Mumbai's East Indians, Anglo-Indians are carrying forward the tradition of stuffing chickens, piglings

Updated on: 15 December,2023 10:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

With Christmas around the corner, Mumbaikars are preparing for a big feast and mid-day.com spoke to different members of the Catholic community to learn more

Image for representational purposes only. FIle/Pic


Rita Rodricks has grown up savouring stuffed chickens and piglings for Christmas in her maternal family home near Bandra's Pali Naka. She reminisces, "At my grandmother's house, we used to make both for Christmas because there used to be 50-60 of us who used to come together for the occasion." Everything used to be available or made in the house. Starting from the chicken to the piglings and even making it all. Today, more than five decades later, the self-taught continues her family tradition of making stuffed chicken for the occasion. 

