Clarion call for brinjal: Mumbai chefs share easy recipes to turn the vegetable into a delicious treat

Even though India boasts of mouthwatering dishes made from brinjal, it isn’t preferred among many people because of its texture and taste. Mid-day Online reached out to city chefs to share innovative recipes that include some Bihari flavours, another served on a tartine, and a traditional Greek dish too

Chef Ameya Mahajani at Balsa uses brinjal to create a delicious Aubergine Chettinad Tartine, which has sweet, sour and spicy, earthy, nutty and even Chettinad flavours. Photo Courtesy: Balsa

Did you grow up disliking the moment your mother said she had made brinjal for lunch or dinner? It was followed by either skipping the meal or simply finding an alternative by ordering food. The vegetable which has a mildly bitter taste is not a favourite of many people because of its gooey texture after it is cooked, and the many seeds that accompany every mouthful of the dish, if made traditionally.

