Croissant French Toast? Follow these innovative recipes to give the classic breakfast dish a twist

mid-day.com interviewed Mumbai chefs who shared unique French toast recipes incorporating sweet and savoury elements, utilising brioche or sourdough bread, along with ingredients such as Parmesan cheese or cream cheese, strawberries, honey, and even pepper to add a flavourful twist

Mumbai chefs say you can innovate in many different ways with the classic French Toast including this Hong Kong-style French Toast made at Imagicaa. Photo Courtesy: Imagicaa

The goodness of a classic French Toast is in its rich sweetness that comes out because of bread that is soaked in milk, eggs, sugar and salt, and then fried to perfection. However, there is a lot more that can be done with that, and Generation Z or Gen-Z has been putting different kinds of syrups to add their own unique twist to it.

