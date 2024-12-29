Breaking News
Diageo India unveils ‘The Dessert Collection’ by Baileys, SMOOR offering non-alcoholic flavoured treats

Updated on: 29 December,2024 07:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The collection includes three iconic dessert flavours are now reimagined in as non-alcoholic couverture chocolates, desserts, and cakes. It is an assortment of ten confections, from shots to entremets, available nationally from January 2025

The Dessert Collection by Baileys x SMOOR includes non-alcoholic chocolate shots, chocolate bars, signature desserts and a showstopping signature cake. Photo Courtesy: DIageo India

Indian alco-beverage company, Diageo India, has unveiled The Dessert Collection by Baileys x SMOOR in partnership with Indian luxury confectionery brand SMOOR. It will be available exclusively across SMOOR’s world-class Chocolate Lounges, Signature Chocolate Studios, boutiques and retail outlets. This collaboration offers a range of premium non-alcoholic flavoured chocolates and desserts.


The Dessert Collection by Baileys x SMOOR includes non-alcoholic chocolate shots, chocolate bars, signature desserts and a showstopping signature cake. These are crafted by SMOOR’s expert chocolatiers and inspired by some of India’s favourite dessert flavours— Classic Cream, Creamy Berries, and Sea Salt Caramel. At the core of this collaboration lies a shared philosophy: treating is an expression of love. The Collection embodies moments of joy, laughter, and a hint of indulgent mischief that only the finest chocolates can inspire.


Bhanu Gupta, vice president & business head (Luxury & Super Premium), DIAGEO India, said, “Aligned with Diageo India’s vision of crafting elevated experiences, this one-of-a-kind collaboration seamlessly blends bespoke gifting with moments of playful decadence. At the heart of our dedication lies the art of curating unique, sensory-rich experiences that captivate and inspire. The Dessert Collection by Baileys x SMOOR is our invitation to savour indulgence. This exquisite assortment of non-alcoholic chocolates and desserts is thoughtfully crafted to delight the palate, elevate every occasion, and spread the joy of unforgettable flavours."


Kanchan Achpal, chief marketing officer, SMOOR, said, “With Bailey's classic creamy flavours and the excellence of SMOOR's true couverture, we are overjoyed to present a non-alcoholic flavoured collection with the best of both worlds. The Collection brings to life an amalgamation that is perfect to stimulate your senses. We are thrilled to announce this collaboration and are in high Christmas spirits to bring together a premium palette experience like never before."

The ‘doubly delicious’ collection will be in all stores starting January 2025, across Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gurgaon. 

