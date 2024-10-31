From whisky to tequila, mixologists share a dazzling array of cocktails inspired by Indian flavours, ingredients, and flowers. A perfect blend of tradition and modernity, light up your Diwali with these impressive yet easy concoctions

Casablanca Highball (L); Hibiscus Collins (R)

If you are planning a Diwali party, and worried endlessly about the decor, menu, and entertainment. We’ve got you (partially)! While traditional Indian sweet dishes take centrestage, why not elevate your Diwali celebrations with some festive cocktails? From the fiery spice of clove to the floral notes of marigold, mixologists have drawn inspiration from the rich tapestry of Indian flavours. Whether they’re seasoned patrons or casual drinkers, these innovative twists on classic cocktails are sure to impress your guests. So, as you gather with loved ones to celebrate Diwali, raise a glass to the occasion and embrace the spirit of the festival of lights with these exquisite cocktails.